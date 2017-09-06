I’m Just Curious: Southern superstitions

by Debbie Walker

So… I told you this week we would be doing the Southern superstitions and there are a lot of them. Don’t worry we won’t print them all. What follows is just a few that I found in 2001 Southern Superstitions, by Bil Dwyer:

If two spoons are accidentally put into a cup, a wedding will result.

To put on any one’s engagement ring is a sure sign that you will never have one of your own.

If you do not wish to dream, put both shoes under the foot of your bed at night.

If you dream of flying, pleasant things await you the next day.

If you lick your plate at breakfast (must have been good!) there will be rain before supper.

If you drop a dish cloth, step over it and make a wish.

If your shoe string comes untied, somebody is talking about you.

If you wear your shoes out on the side, you will be a rich man’s bride.

If you wear your shoes out on the toe, you will spend money as you go.

If you wear your shoes out in the middle of the sole first, you will be rich some day.

Slips from plants should be stolen. Only stolen ones will grow. (I can see how some of these appear to bring bad luck!)

It is bad luck to burn grape vines. (Evidently it’s not good to cut them back either, I did and mom’s favorite grapes still haven’t showed up again!)

It brings bad luck to count freight cars. (Especially if you are driving while counting, sounds like an accident to me!)

Eat a dozen onions before you go to bed, to become beautiful, (you’ll probably be lonely and I really doubt the beautiful, too!)

If you eat the crust of bread, your hair will become curly. (Wow! Bread is a lot cheaper than a perm!)

If you eat burnt bread, your hair will become curly. (That must be why I have some curl in my hair, I like burnt bread! Maybe I ought to eat a little more now that I know the cause!)

You never carry your old broom into your new home.

Before you enter your new home you throw your new broom through the door first.

OH, OH, OH, I had to use what follows:

Married in white, you have chosen right; Married in red, you’d better be dead;

Married in yellow, ashamed of the fellow; Married in blue, your lover is true;

Married in blue, your lover is true; Married in green, ashamed to be seen;

Married in black, you’ll ride in a hack; Married in pearl, you’ll live in a whirl;

Married in pink, your spirits will sink; Married in brown, you’ll live out of town;

(Just for a note here: I was married in white but it turns out I had not chosen right!)

Okay, well that is enough of that. Now you get to decide who is more superstitious.