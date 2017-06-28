I’m Just Curious: The inner child within us

by Debbie Walker

The other day my mom stopped in with one of my aunts, a cousin and two great-cousins. Poor Ken, we are a rather loud family when together. Even poor Benji, our grumpy old Shit-zu reacted by barking at us because he doesn’t like loud.

Some of you know that I have written some Fairy stories, 21 at last count. I know it will sound strange but I find my writing is assisted by what I happen across for critters (toys). Recently I was given a little rabbit (toy) with such a look on his face, his name is now Hiram. His story is running through my mind just waiting for me to write it.

These critters usually sit on my kitchen table until I introduce them by giving each its own story, and add it to my collection of stories. We live together in a way.

When the girls were here, Christy Ray (great-cousin) asked me if I was still writing fairy stories. So… we were off in our own little fairy world! Mom certainly came to life on that note! She explained that she has had three adult children and one who is a forever child. Guess who she meant, with me sitting here showing Christy Ray (16) my latest critters and thoughts of my next stories.

I will admit I enjoy being “a child.” My grandmother, mom’s mother, told me that we have to grow older chronologically, however we don’t have to grow up. She was 81 when she told me that! And my grammy wouldn’t lie!

Keep in mind I work with first graders at school and I love it. I have this past year’s five, six and seven year olds convinced (?) that I am only five years old. I turned six on my birthday in January, they insisted. However on the last day of school I became five again for the fall’s children!

I said all that to tell you we all have a little child inside. Don’t be intimidated into keeping him/her inside and hidden. You will so enjoy the time spent with him/her. Even when your “child” is not front and center people will be impressed with your child-like enthusiasm for life. I can’t say for sure that we will live longer, however you will so enjoy your time here!

Of course I am just curious if you are enjoying your inner child. For any questions or comments I am reachable at dwdaffy@yahoo.com sub: inner child.

