I’m Just Curious: Wisdom?

by Debbie Walker

Sometimes I find things on the internet that just really tickle me. The words I am passing on to you today were in an e-mail sent to me by one of my buddies. I know he didn’t come up with all this wisdom and there is nothing else that tells me about the original author. Enjoy:

How important does a person have to be before they are considered assassinated instead of murdered? Did you ever think of something like this? My son-in-law Todd could probably come up with some good ones. He has a head for this stuff. It has me curious now! Why does a round pizza come in a square box? It probably boils down to dollars and/or cents (sense). Why is it that people say they ‘slept like a baby’ when babies wake up like every two hours? Babies schedule or menopause that had me up in the bathroom every two hours! Why is ‘bra’ singular and ‘panties’ plural? Two cups on a bra and one panty in panties. Go figure! I think it’s funny that most bras are designed to help you look more natural! How about that one Madonna used to wear that would remind you of torpedoes. Why do toasters always have a setting that burns the toast to a horrible crisp, which no decent human being would eat? I liked this one and I also like slightly burned toast and popcorn. If corn oil is made from corn and vegetable oil is made from vegetables, what is baby oil made from? Oh, that one is just disgusting! If electricity comes from electrons, does morality come from morons? Who are the morality cops, “They” in ‘they say’? Why does Superman stop bullets with his chest, but ducks when you throw a revolver at him? I used to ask that a 100 years ago when I was a kid, it didn’t take a degree, it’s TV. The statistics on sanity is that one out of every four persons is suffering from some sort of mental illness. Think of your three best friends… if they’re okay, then it’s you. Well, now I’m relieved, because when I think of my friends, we’re all in the same boat, just trying to figure out if it’s a row boat or motor boat!

Yeah, okay, so maybe these are really not wisdoms. They are just silly questions and answers. I hope you got a chuckle from these!!

Written by Debbie Walker, of Burnham. She grew up in Burnham, spent 30 years in Central West Coast, Florida, and came back here a couple years ago.