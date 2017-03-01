http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-03-01 21:37:112017-03-01 21:37:11Isaac H. Gingras named to St. Lawrence University dean's list
Isaac H. Gingras named to St. Lawrence University dean’s list
Isaac H. Gingras, of Augusta, has been selected for inclusion on St. Lawrence University’s dean’s list for academic achievement during the fall 2016 semester, in Canton, New York.
Gingras is a member of the class of 2018 and is majoring in government. Gingras attended Cony High School, in Augusta.
