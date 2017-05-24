http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-05-24 22:46:412017-05-24 22:46:55Julia Pershken claims women's rowing postseason honors
Julia Pershken claims women’s rowing postseason honors
Julia Pershken, of Albion, claimed women’s rowing postseason honors from the NERC or NIRC, at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, in Worcester, Massachusetts.
