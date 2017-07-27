Katherine Thompson on Emmanuel College dean’s list

http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-07-27 00:10:482017-07-27 00:10:48Katherine Thompson on Emmanuel College dean's list
BOSTON, MA (06/08/2017) — Katherine Thompson of Waterville was named to the Emmanuel College Dean’s List for the Spring 2017 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.
