Katherine Thompson on Emmanuel College dean’s list

BOSTON, MA (06/08/2017) — Katherine Thompson of Waterville was named to the Emmanuel College Dean’s List for the Spring 2017 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.

