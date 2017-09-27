Laser Vision Correction For Life’s Major Milestones

For Your Health

(NAPSI)—College graduation, a new job, getting married. These life milestones often lead to setting goals for achieving our best selves. For people dealing with nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism, big life transitions are also a good time for considering LASIK eye surgery. Unlike prescription eyeglasses or contact lenses, LASIK, which uses laser technology to reshape corneas, offers a permanent way to improve vision.

“LASIK helps remove the layer that glasses and contacts put between you, your life and the world around you,” said Dr. Kerry Solomon with the American Refractive Surgery Council. “This is why a lot of people consider LASIK when approaching a milestone. The improved quality of life that excellent vision provides can make the next phase even more appealing.”

Clear vision, without the need for glasses or contacts, offers many benefits during and after life milestones, such as:

College Graduation: Transitioning into life as an independent adult is made much easier with great vision. For many, laser vision correction is a terrific gift the graduate will appreciate for years. Some choose to use their cash gifts to go toward the cost of the procedure.

Career: For some careers—military, emergency responders and airplane pilots—excellent vision is a matter of life and death. Professional athletes rely heavily on vision to keep a competitive edge. Photographers depend on their vision to capture the moment. But, in any career, having excellent vision without worrying about glasses or contacts is important.

Wedding: Every couple wants to look and feel their best as they celebrate their wedding day. For those who are good candidates, LASIK allows couples to see every moment of their big day in clarity and comfort, and have great vision at the ready for years.

Travel: Whether sightseeing, hiking, camping or exploring, travelers want to focus on their adventures, not on their vision. Needing glasses or contacts can weigh down bags and put a barrier between the traveler and the experience. Laser vision correction can give people their visual freedom and open up the world in new and exciting ways.