Learn about new trails in Unity

UNITY — The 47-mile Hills-to-Sea Trail is complete with an expected opening this spring. Join Buck O’Herin and Tom Mullin of the Waldo County Trails Coalition on Wednesday, April 12 to learn about this new footpath from Unity to Belfast. Find out about the history and building of this inspiring project and how you can get involved to support this community resource.

The talk is part of the Sebasticook Regional Land Trust’s monthly speaker series, “Restoring Connections to Place,” featuring a wide variety of conservation topics of interest to Maine. The programs are free and open to the public at 6:30 p.m., the second Wednesday of every month at the Sebasticook Regional Land Trust office, 93 Main St., Unity.

Other speakers in the monthly “Restoring Connections to Place” speaker series:

Wednesday, May 10. Ecologist Aleta McKeage, of Belfast, will present on invasive plants, one of the primary threats to environmental health that we face today. Invasive plants take over natural areas, crowding out native species and changing wildlife habitats.

On Wednesday, June 14, Lessons from Avian Haven Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center: A Citizen’s Guide to Helping the Birds of Maine. Laura Suomi-Lecker, education and outreach coordinator, will discuss common reasons why birds are admitted to Avian Haven Wild Bird REhabilitation Center, in Freedom, and what citizens can do to help our local birds.

FMI: 948-3766.