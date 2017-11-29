Legal Notices, Week of November 30, 2017

STATE OF MAINE

PROBATE COURT

COURT ST.,

SKOWHEGAN, ME

SOMERSET, ss

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-A MRSA sec. 3-801

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is November 30, 2017.

If you are a creditor of an estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by his name, a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-A MRSA 3-804.

2017-309 – Estate of SHIRLEY J. HILTON, late of Norridgewock, Me deceased. Franklin C. Hilton, 940 Sandy River Road, Norridgewock, Me 04957 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-312 – Estate of HAROLD E. WILBER, late of Hartland, Me deceased. Dianne J. Whalen, PO Box 373, Canaan, Me 04924 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-314 – Estate of JONATHAN R. VINING, late of Jackman, Me deceased. Lori Vining, 82 Dana Mill Road, Woolwich, Me 04579 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-317 – Estate of MARVIN T. BRANN, late of Norridgewock, Me deceased. Trixie Brann, 204 White School House Road, Madison, Me 04950 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-319 – Estate of RICHARD E. MOORE, late of Moscow, Me deceased. Stephanie A. Moore, 279A Langdon Road, Richmond, Me 04357 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-320 – Estate of DAVID S. MILLS, SR., late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Holly Hannon, 42 Carey Lane, Apt 1, Waterville, Me 04901 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-321 – Estate of HENRY S. DUNLAP, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Patricia D. Knowles, 4489 NW 2nd Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50313 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-322 – Estate of ELIZABETH STOCKFORD, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Galen L. Stockford, 214 Case Road, Winthrop,Me 04364 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-324 – Estate of MERVIN L. KERR, late of Harmony, Me deceased. David Kerr, 148 Beans Corner Road, Pittsfield, Me 04967 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-327 – Estate of LIONEL R. MARQUIS, late of Athens, Me deceased. Dolores Marquis, 44 Vernal Huff Road, Athens, Maine 04912 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-328 – Estate of MADELINE E. NANGLE, late of St. Albans, Me deceased. Ryan P. Nangle, 5 Pinewood Drive, Hudson, NH 03051 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-329 – Estate of GEORGE O. COONEY, late of St. Albans, Me deceased. George M. Cooney, 36 Rand Hill Road, St. Albans, Me 04971 appointed Personal Representative.

To be published on November 30 & December 7, 2017

Dated: November 27, 2017 /s/ Victoria Hatch,

Register of Probate

(12/7)

STATE OF MAINE

PROBATE COURT

41 COURT ST.

SOMERSET, ss

SKOWHEGAN, ME

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE ESTATES LISTED BELOW

Notice is hereby given by the respective petitioners that they have filed petitions for appointment of personal representatives in the following estates. These matters will be heard at 10 a.m. or as soon thereafter as they may be, on December 13, 2017. The requested appointments may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-A MRSA §3-403 and Probate Rule 4.

2017-326 – Estate of PARKER JAMES SEWALL. Petition for Change of Name (Minor) filed by Joshua Paul St. Clair, 258 Birchwood Terrace, Pittsfield, Me 04967 requesting minor’s name be changed to Parker James St. Clair for reasons set forth therein.

2017-330 – Estate of NOA MIRANDA DOS SANTOS. Petition for Change of Name (Adult) filed by Noa Miranda Dos Santos, 123 Libby Street, Pittsfield, Me 04967 requesting her name be changed to Mhyrynde Noa for reasons set forth therein.

Dated: November 27, 2017 /s/ Victoria Hatch,

Register of Probate

(12/7)