Legal Notices, Week of November 9, 2017

STATE OF MAINE

PROBATE COURT

COURT ST.,

SKOWHEGAN, ME

SOMERSET, ss

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-A MRSA sec. 3-801

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is November 2, 2017.

If you are a creditor of an estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by his name, a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-A MRSA 3-804.

2017-348-1 – Estate of JOSEPH CHARLES MITCHELL, late of Madison, Me deceased. Stephen R. Knox, 119 Walnut Street, #9, Montclair, NJ 07042 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-147 – Estate of JOSEPH G. VARRICCHIO, late of Palmyra, Me deceased. Joseph A. Varricchio, 55 Main Street, St. Albans, Me 04971 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-287 – Estate of VIOLA M. COOKSON, late of Cambridge, Me deceased. Frances Murray, 10 Dean Road, Clinton, Maine 04927 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-288 – Estate of MAXINE SHIRLEY PETERS, late of Solon, Me deceased. Mickey C. Furbush, PO Box 492, Oakland, Me 04963 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-259 – Estate of MARLENE F. AUSTIN, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Marion A. Rexford, PO Box 173, Whitefield, NH 03598 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-292 – Estate of JAMEY SCOTT SANBORN, late Skowhegan, Me deceased. Valerie Sanborn, 155 Manktown Road, Waldoboro, Me 04572 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-293 – Estate of SPENCER R. GAGNON, late of Fairfield, Me deceased. Iris J. Gagnon, 26 Winter Street, Fairfield, Me 04937 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-296 – Estate of PETER H. O’MEARA, late of Athens, Me deceased. Karla Bailey, PO Box 77, Athens, Me 04912 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-298 – Estate of JUDITH M. DELFRANCO, late of Fairfield, Me deceased. Lori DelFranco, 101 Main Street, #2, Fairfield, Maine 04937 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-254 – Estate of DANA ALBERT CLARK, late of Palmyra, Me deceased. Amy Beth Clark, 13730 Chauny Road, Jacksonville, FL 32224 and P.O. Box 251, Palmyra, Maine 04965 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-299 – Estate of FRANKLIN C. McIVER, late of Fairfield, Me deceased. Linda J. McIver, PO Box 174, Shawmut, Me 04975 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-300 – Estate of HILMA M. WILBER, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Cynthia W. chase, 339 Bigelow Hill Road, Skowhegan, Me 04976 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-301 – Estate of JUDITH M. BACON, late of Pittsfield, Me deceased. Sara M. Goodridge, 273 Hamilton Terrace, Pittsfield, Me 04967 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-302 – Estate of ROBERT LAWRENCE LIBBY, late of Hartland, Me deceased. Diane L. Libby, P.O. Box 25, Hartland, Maine 04943 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-304 – Estate of BERNARD F. DOZIER, JR., late of Cambridge, Me deceased. Patricia S. Dowse, 946 Dexter Road, Cambridge, Me 04923 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-306 – Estate of EARLENE F. WAUGH, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Sharon C. Adams, 1691 Industry Road, Industry, Me 04938 appointed Personal Representative.

To be published on November 2, 2017 and November 9, 2017.

Dated: October 30, 2017 /s/ Victoria Hatch,

Register of Probate

(11/9)

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE ESTATES LISTED BELOW

Notice is hereby given by the respective petitioners that they have filed petitions for appointment of personal representatives in the following estates. These matters will be heard at 10 a.m. or as soon thereafter as they may be, on November 15, 2017. The requested appointments may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-A MRSA §3-403 and Probate Rule 4.

2017-303 – Estate of KELLIE LYNN MELLOWS. Petition for Change of Name (Adult) filed by Kellie Lynn Mellows, 335 Green Road, Fairfield, Me 04937 requesting her name be changed to Blake Lynn Nye for reasons set forth therein.

2017-305 – Estate of CHARLES JOSEPH KAVANAGH. Petition for Change of Name (Adult) filed by Charles Joseph Kavanagh, 650 Old Ferry Road, Hartland, Me 04943 requesting his name be changed to Cathal Joseph Kavanagh for reasons set for therein.

IN ADDITION: The following Estate was filed in the Franklin County Probate Court, 140 Main Street-Suite 6, Farmington, Me 04938 – Hearing scheduled for November 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.

Docket No. 2017-0189 – Estate of GEORGE H. TAYLOR, late of Fairfield, Me. Petition for Formal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative. George A. Taylor, 171 Back Road, Skowhegan, Me 04976

Dated: October 30, 2017 /s/ Victoria Hatch,

Register of Probate

(11/9)

NOTICE TO HEIRS

Estate of

Estate of JUDITH M. BACON

DOCKET NO. 2017-301

It appearing that the following heirs of JUDITH M. BACON, as listed in an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative is of unknown address as listed below:

Camilla O’Brien

Tyrone Roy

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given as heir of the above named estate, pursuant to Maine Rules of Probate Procedure Rule 4(d) (1) (a), and Rule 4 (e) a.

This notice shall be published once a week for two successive weeks in The Town Line, with the first publication date to be November 2, 2017.

Names and address of Personal Representative: Sara M. Goodridge, 273 Hamilton Terrace, Pittsfield, Me 04967.

Dated: October 30, 2017

/s/ Victoria Hatch,

Register of Probate

(11/9)

NOTICE TO HEIRS

Estate of

Estate of PETER H. O’MEARA

DOCKET NO. 2017-296

It appearing that the following heir of PETER H. O’MEARA, as listed in an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative is of unknown address as listed below:

Kimberly O’Meara Schmidt

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given as heir of the above named estate, pursuant to Maine Rules of Probate Procedure Rule 4(d) (1) (a), and Rule 4 (e) a.

This notice shall be published once a week for two successive weeks in The Town Line, with the first publication date to be November 2, 2017 & November 9, 2017.

Names and address of Personal Representative: Karla Bailey, PO Box 77, Athens, Me 04912.

Dated: October 30, 2017

/s/ Victoria Hatch,

Register of Probate

(11/9)