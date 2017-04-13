Legal Notices, Week of April 13, 2017

STATE OF MAINE

PROBATE COURT

Court St., Skowhegan, ME

Somerset, SS

Location of Court

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-A MRSA sec. 3-801

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is April 6, 2017

If you are a creditor of an estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by his name, a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-A MRSA 3-804.

2017-065 – Estate of ARMANDE M. NELSON, late of Salt Lake City, Utah, deceased. Valerie A. Larabee, 375 Spencer Way, Farmington, UT 84035 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-066 – Estate of GERALDINE ALLMENDINGER HENDERSON, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Bonnie Y. Rogers, 157 Rogers Road, Clinton, Me 04927 appointer Personal Representative.

2017-067 – Estate of NEIL C. ROBERTSON, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Liam C. Hodgdon-Robertson, 325 Main Street, Waterville, Me 04901 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-068 – Estate of DOROTHY S. MARSH, late of Bloomfield, CT deceased. James J. Marsh, 28 Brook Drive, Simsbury, CT 06070 and Ralph Perham Marsh, PO Box 966, Windsor, CT 06095 appointed Co-Personal Representatives.

2017-069 – Estate of EDITH M. WIETZKE, late of Hartland, Me deceased. Dale T. Wietzke, 18725 State Highway 106, Spc 9, Jamestown, CA95327 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-070 – Estate of RICHARD ARTHUR CLARK, late of Canaan, Me deceased. Pamela Jean Corson Clark, 94 Moores Mill Road, Canaan, Me 04924 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-071 – Estate of CECELIA A. BURKE, late of West Bridgewater, MA, deceased. Diane Correia, 7 Loralei Way, West Bridgewater, MA 02379 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-073 – Estate of GARDNER H. SALISBURY, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Diane L. Salisbury, 120 Chadbourne Road, Harmony, Me 04942 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-074 – Estate of JANE PARKER CARLSON, late of Fairfield, Me deceased. David P. Carlson, 65 Crestwood Drive, Gorham, NH 03581 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-075 – Estate of MARY C. GOODRICH, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Paul K. Goodrich, 2196 Sanford Road, Unit 31, Wells, Maine 04090 appointed Personal Representative..

2017-085 – Estate of JUNE O. SHAW, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Michael W. Shaw, 5413 Ignacio Frias Drive, El Paso, TX 79934 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-088 – Estate of ELMOTH A. KURRO, late of West Springfield, MA deceased. Eian A. Kurro, 5172 Velasko Road, Syracuse, NY 13215 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-089 – Estate of EDITH M. McGINNIS, late of Detroit, Me deceased. Mary L. Tuttle, 61 Tuttle Drive, Corinna, Me 04928 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-090 – Estate of DENNIS K. MOODY, late of Fairfield, Me deceased. Janet Moody, 328 Center Road, Fairfield, Me 04937 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-092 – Estate of CHARLES L. POOLER, late of Bingham, Me deceased. Rance A. Pooler, 26 French Hill Road, Solon, Me 04979 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-031 – Estate of JOHN A. MONROE, late of Fairfield, Me deceased. Christopher Monroe, 2793 Hallowell Road, Litchfield, Me 04350 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-097 – Estate of LINDA D. CORSON, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Stacy L. DeMerchant, PO Box 714, Norridgewock, Me 04957 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-098 – Estate of ADAM W. LITTLEFIELD, late of Hartland, Me deceased. Dwayne Littlefield, 2745 Athens Road, Hartland, Me 04943 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-099 – Estate of DANIEL R. LONG, late of Canaan, Me deceased. Pamela J. Dunphy, 122 Lincoln Street, Pittsfield, Me 04967 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-081 – Estate of AMANDA J. CARTER, late of Embden, Me deceased. Amy Carter, 150 Meadowbrook Road, North New Portland, Me 04961 and George Carter, Jr., 247 Fox Hill Road, Athens, Me 04912 appointed Co-Personal Representatives.

2017-101 – Estate of RICHARD H. LONGLEY, late of Embden, Me deceased. Holly D. Cianchette, 1116 West Baffin Drive, Venice, FL 34293 appointed Personal Representative.

To be published on April 6 & 13, 2017

Dated: March 31, 2017 /s/ Victoria Hatch

Register of Probate

(4/13)

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE ESTATES LISTED BELOW

Notice is hereby given by the respective petitioners that they have filed petitions for appointment of personal representatives in the following estates. These matters will be heard at 10 a.m. or as soon thereafter as they may be, on April 19, 2017. The requested appointments may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-A MRSA §3-403 and Probate Rule 4.

2017-076 – Estate of DEBRA ANN SOUTHARD, adult of Hartland, Me. Petition for Change of Name (Adult) filed by Debra Ann Southard, 2004 Athens Road, Hartland, Me 04943 requesting her name be changed to Debra Ann Smith for reasons set forth therein.

2017-078 – Estate of ZHONGLING CAO, adult of Madison, Me. Petition for Change of Name (Adult) filed by Zhongling Cao, 203 Ash Street, Madison, Me 04950 requesting that her name be changed to Zhongling Cao Elias for reasons set forth therein.

2017-082 – Estate of CORREY ANN ZEOLLA, adult of Concord, Me. Petition for Change of Name (Adult) filed by Correy Ann Zeolla, 5 Jackson Pond Road, Concord, Me 04920 requesting her name be changed to Correy Ann Gordon for reasons set forth therein.

2017-094 – Estate of SHAUNNA RAE JAMES, adult of St. Albans, Me. Petition for Change of Name (Adult) filed by Shauanna Rae James, 34 Nokomis Road, St. Albans, Me 04971 requesting her name be changed to Shaunna Rae Malcolm for reasons set forth therein.

Dated: March 31, 2017 /s/ Victoria Hatch,

Register of Probate

