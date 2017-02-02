Legal Notices, Week of February 2, 2017

STATE OF MAINE

KENNEBEC, ss.

TONI M. FREDETTE,

Plaintiff,

V.

MARY ANN FREDETTE

f/k/a

MARY ANN WENTWORTH

Defendant

SUPERIOR COURT

CIVIL ACTION

DOCKET NO:

ORDER ON PLAINTIFF’S

MOTION TO PERMIT

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

TITLE TO REAL ESTATE IS INVOLVED

688 AUGUSTA ROAD, WINSLOW, MAINE

BOOK 12300, PAGE 133

A Complaint has been filed with the Court against Defendant MARY ANN FREDETTE f/k/a MARY ANN WENTWORTH, which requires personal service in accordance with Rule 4(d) of the Maine Rules of Civil Procedure.

Upon motion, the Court hereby ORDERS:

That service cannot be made upon MARY ANN FREDETTE, f/k/a MARY ANN WENTWORTH in any of the usual manners prescribed by Rule 4 despite the due diligence of the Plaintiff. Service shall therefore be made upon MARY ANN FREDETTE, f/k/a MARY ANN WENTWORTH and all those who claim or may claim by, through, or under MARY ANN FREDETTE, f/k/a MARY ANN WENTWORTH by publishing this Order once a week for three (3) successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in the County of Kennebec, the county in which the property at issue in the Complaint is located and the county in which MARY ANN FREDETTE, f/k/a MARY ANN WENTWORTH was last known to reside.

The first publication shall be made within twenty (20) days after this order is issued. Service by publication shall be complete on the twenty-first (21st) day after the first publication.

Plaintiff seeks a judgment in Kennebec County Superior Court against MARY ANN FREDETTE, f/k/a MARY ANN WENTWORTH to obtain a partition of certain property now owned by Toni M. Fredette and Defendant, and previously owned by Leo and Loretta Fredette, being located at 688 Augusta Road, Winslow, Maine.

The property at issue in the Complaint consists of the property described in the deed recorded at Book 12300 Page 133 at the Kennebec County Registry of Deeds.

A copy of the complaint for partition may be obtained from Plaintiff’s attorney at the address and number below.

If you wish to oppose this lawsuit, you or your attorney MUST PREPARE AND SERVE A WRITTEN ANSWER to the complaint WITHIN TWENTY (20) DAYS after service is completed by the foregoing method.

You or your attorney must serve your answer by delivering a copy of it in person or by mail to the Plaintiff’s attorney, Bryan B. Ward, of the firm of O’Donnell, Lee, 112 Silver Street, Waterville, Maine. You or your attorney must also file the original of your answer with the Court by mailing it to the following address: Kennebec Superior Court, 1 Court Street, Augusta, Maine, before or within a reasonable time after it is served.

IMPORTANT WARNING: IF YOU FAIL TO SERVE AN ANSWER WITHIN THE TIME STATED ABOVE OR IF, AFTER YOU ANSWER, YOU FAIL TO APPEAR AT ANY TIME THE COURT NOTIFIES YOU TO DO SO, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT MAY BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU IN YOUR ABSENCE FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT. IF YOU INTEND TO OPPOSE THIS LAWSUIT, DO NOT FAIL TO ANSWER WITHIN THE REQUIRED TIME.

IF YOU BELIEVE THE PLAINTIFF IS NOT ENTITLED TO ALL OR PART OF THE CLAIM SET FORTH IN THE COMPLAINT OR IF YOU BELIEVE YOU HAVE A CLAIM OF YOUR OWN AGAINST THE PLAINTIFF, YOU SHOULD TALK TO A LAWYER. IF YOU FEEL YOU CANNOT AFFORD TO PAY A FEE TO A LAWYER, YOU MAY ASK THE COURT FOR INFORMATION AS TO PLACES WHERE YOU MAY SEEK LEGAL ASSISTANCE.

Dated: January 15, 2017

/s/ Michaela Murphy

Justice, Superior Court

Plaintiff’s Attorney:

Bryan B. Ward

O’Donnell and Lee

112 Silver Street

Waterville, Maine 04901

Telephone: (207) 872-0112

(2/9)

STATE OF MAINE

PROBATE COURT

Court St., Skowhegan, ME

Somerset, SS

Location of Court

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-A MRSA sec. 3-801

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is January 26, 2017.

If you are a creditor of an estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by his name, a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-A MRSA 3-804.

2017-001 – Estate of CLINTON B. TOWNSEND, late of Canaan, Me deceased. Benjamin P. Townsend, 76 Williams Road, Chelsea, Me 04330 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-002 – Estate of CLIFFORD J. FECTEAU, late of Fairfield, I deceased. Thomas A. Little, 4 Sterling Drive, Westbrook, Me 04092 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-004 – Estate of SCOTT E. GREEN, late of Harmony, Me deceased. Thomas Bellen PO Box 277, North Conway, NH 03860 and Anna L. Green, 17 Carson Hill Road, Harmony, Me 04942 appointed Co-Personal Representatives.

2017-005 – Estate of DANIELLE A. DAVIS, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Maureen D. Davis, 418 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Me 04976 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-006 – Estate of EDGAR L. BEAULIEU, late of Pittsfield, Me deceased. Madalyn L. Ring, 116 Higgins Road, Pittsfield, Me 04967 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-007 – Estate of KATHLEEN ANN BERNIER, late of Solon, Me deceased. Cristi Ann Dickey, 383 South Solon Road, Solon, Maine 04979 appointed Personal Representative.

2016-334 – Estate of VALERIE TIEMAN, late of Fairfield, Me deceased. Gene Allen Harmon, 805 Ikes Road, Taylors, SC 29687 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-009 – Estate of LEWIS B. HAYES, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. James D. Hayes, PO Box 496, Canaan, Me 04924 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-013 – Estate of JACK E. RANDALL, late of Palmyra, Me deceased. Linda M. Burleigh, 7 South Street, Newport, Me 04953 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-014 – Estate of ELIZABETH D. RANDALL, late of Palmyra, Me deceased. Linda M. Burleigh, 7 South Street, Newport, Me 04953 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-015 – Estate of DORIS H. ISHERWOOD, late of Albany, NY deceased. Sharron-Linn Schmidt, 1124 Howard Street, Schenectady, NY 12303-1241 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-018 – Estate of CHRISTIE ANN JAMES, late of Madison, Me deceased. Ruth Lyons, 77 Bennoch Road, Orono, Me 04473 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-019 – Estate of ROY E. FICKETT, late of Norridgewock, Me deceased. Randal R. Fickett, 520 Stevenstown Road, Litchfield, Me 04350 AND Diana L. Wade, PO Box 116, Norridgewock, Me 04957 appointed Co-Personal Representatives.

2017-020 – Estate of WILLIAM C. ROACH, late of Athens, Me deceased. Marlene F. Roach, 11170 Broadstone Way, Apex, NC 27502 appointed Personal Representative.

To be published on Jan 26 & Feb. 2, 2017

Dated: January 23, 2017 /s/ Victoria Hatch,

Register of Probate

(2/2)

STATE OF MAINE

PROBATE COURT

41 COURT ST.

SOMERSET, SS.

SKOWHEGAN, ME

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE ESTATES LISTED BELOW

Notice is hereby given by the respective petitioners that they have filed petitions for appointment of personal representatives in the following estates. These matters will be heard at 10 a.m. or as soon thereafter as they may be, on February 8, 2017. The requested appointments may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-A MRSA §3-403 and Probate Rule 4.

2016-344 – Estate of NATALIE ELIZABETH LEPAGE. Petition for Change of Name (Minor) filed by Stacey Slate, PO Box 56, North Anson, Me 04950 requesting minor’s name be changed to Natalie Elizabeth Slate for reasons set forth therein.

2017-003 – Estate of ALICE MARIE MULLEN. Petition for Change of Name (Adult) filed by Alice Marie Mullen, 20 AJ Drive, Norridgewock, Maine 04957 requesting that her name be changed to Alice Marie Berry for reasons set forth therein.

Dated: January 23, 2017 /s/ Victoria Hatch,

Register of Probate

(2/2)

STATE OF MAINE

PROBATE COURT

SOMERSET, SS

NOTICE TO HEIRS

STATE OF MAINE

PROBATE COURT SOMERSET, SS.

41 COURT STREET, SKOWHEGAN, MAINE 04976

Estate of RAYMOND P. WALTERS, Docket No. 2016-346

A Petition for Informal Probate of Will or Appointment of Personal Representative Under a Will or Both has been filed in the estate of RAYMOND P. WALTERS. Said petition notes that there is the possibility that unknown and unascertained heirs may exist whose identity and whereabouts cannot, with the exercise of due diligence, be determined. Accordingly, notice is hereby given to such possible heirs of the existence of the Petition for Informal Probate of Will or Appointment of Personal Representative Under a Will or Both filed.

The following are the names of the unknown and unascertained heirs whose complete address is unknown:

Robert Read

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given to them as heirs of the above named estate, pursuant to Maine Rules of Probate Procedure Rule 4(d) (1) (a), and Rule 4 (e) a.

This notice shall be published once a week for two successive weeks in the Town Line, a newspaper having general circulation in Somerset County, with the first publication date to be January 26, 2017.

Name and address of proposed Personal Representative: Teri McRae, 107 Parsons Pond Drive, Portland, Me 04103.

Dated: January 10, 2017

Victoria M. Hatch

Register of Probate

(2/2)

STATE OF MAINE

PROBATE COURT

SOMERSET, SS

NOTICE TO HEIRS

Estate of DORIS H. ISHERWOOD

Docket No. 2017-015

It appearing that an heir of Doris H. Isherwood as listed in an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative is of unknown address as listed below:

Tracy Lynn Arnold aka Nikki Taylor

And any and all other heirs of said decedent who are unknown and whose addresses are unknown.

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given as heir of the above named estate, pursuant to Maine Rules of Probate Procedure Rule 4(d) (1) (a), and Rule 4 (e) a.

This notice shall be published once a week for two successive weeks in the Town Line, with the first publication date to be January 26, 2017.

Name and address of proposed Personal Representative:

Sharron-Linn Schmidt, 1124 Howard Street, Schenectady, NY 12303-1241.

Dated: January 19, 2017

/s/ Victoria M. Hatch

Register of Probate

(2/2)