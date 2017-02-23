Legal Notices, Week of February 23, 2017

STATE OF MAINE

PROBATE COURT

Court St., Skowhegan, ME

Somerset, SS

Location of Court

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-A MRSA sec. 3-801

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is February 16, 2017

If you are a creditor of an estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by his name, a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-A MRSA 3-804.

2017-021 – Estate of CHARLES GEORGE, late of Fairfield, I deceased. Nimer C. George, RR No. 1 93 John’s Road, Liverpool, NS B0T 1K0 Canada appointed Personal Representative.

2016-302 – Estate of JOANNE M. BOOTH, late of Norridgewock, Me deceased. Martha Howard, 26 Main Street, Mercer, Me 04957 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-022 – Estate of RICHARD F. HOLDEN, SR., late of Madison, Me deceased. Richard Holden, Jr., 470 River Road, Madison, Me 04950 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-023 – Estate of CASEY D. McINTYRE, late of Moose River, Me deceased. Ginger C. Bagwell, 30 North Howard Street, Inman, SC 29349 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-026 – Estate of JOHN PAUL NORMAN III, late of Hartland, Me deceased. Christiansen von Wormer, guardian of Celia Christiansen Roy, PO Box 36782, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-030 – Estate of STEPHEN N. WAINER, late of Fairfield, Me deceased. Michael W. Wainer, 155 Six Rod Road, Fairfield, Me 04937 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-033 – Estate of RAYMOND L. HODGKINS, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Anna C. Hodgkins, 10 Tipper Lane, Skowhegan, Me 04976 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-034 – Estate of PHYLLIS E. MITCHELL, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Richard N. Mitchell, Jr., 22 Woodside Dr., Skowhegan, Me 04976 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-035 – Estate of MARIE B. HONEY, late of Hartland, Me deceased. Mark E. Honey, 22 Meadow View Lane, Apt. 21, Ellsworth, Me 04605 and Deborah Carmichael, 202 Todds Corner Road, St. Albans, Me 04971 appointed Co-Personal Representatives.

2017-038 – Estate of GERALD S. DUMOUCHEL, late of Fairfield, Me deceased. Jeffrey Dumouchel, 941 Fairway Farm Road, New Ellenton, SC 29809 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-039 – Estate of ROGER G. RICH, late of Fairfield, Me deceased. Cathy L. Rich, PO Box 557, Fairfield, Me and Laurie A. Rich, 183 Water Street, Waterville, Me 0491 appointed Co-Personal Representatives.

2017-040 – Estate of JEROME W. SIROIS, SR., late of Norridgewock, Me deceased. Jerome W. Sirois, Jr., PO Box 3041, Skowhegan, Me 04976 appointed Personal Repre­sent­ative.

To be published on Feb. 16 & Feb. 23, 2017.

Dated: February 13, 2017 /s/ Victoria Hatch

Register of Probate

(2/23)