Legal Notices, Week of February 9, 2017

STATE OF MAINE

KENNEBEC, ss.

TONI M. FREDETTE,

Plaintiff,

V.

MARY ANN FREDETTE

f/k/a

MARY ANN WENTWORTH

Defendant

SUPERIOR COURT

CIVIL ACTION

DOCKET NO:

ORDER ON PLAINTIFF’S

MOTION TO PERMIT

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

TITLE TO REAL ESTATE IS INVOLVED

688 AUGUSTA ROAD, WINSLOW, MAINE

BOOK 12300, PAGE 133

A Complaint has been filed with the Court against Defendant MARY ANN FREDETTE f/k/a MARY ANN WENTWORTH, which requires personal service in accordance with Rule 4(d) of the Maine Rules of Civil Procedure.

Upon motion, the Court hereby ORDERS:

That service cannot be made upon MARY ANN FREDETTE, f/k/a MARY ANN WENTWORTH in any of the usual manners prescribed by Rule 4 despite the due diligence of the Plaintiff. Service shall therefore be made upon MARY ANN FREDETTE, f/k/a MARY ANN WENTWORTH and all those who claim or may claim by, through, or under MARY ANN FREDETTE, f/k/a MARY ANN WENTWORTH by publishing this Order once a week for three (3) successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in the County of Kennebec, the county in which the property at issue in the Complaint is located and the county in which MARY ANN FREDETTE, f/k/a MARY ANN WENTWORTH was last known to reside.

The first publication shall be made within twenty (20) days after this order is issued. Service by publication shall be complete on the twenty-first (21st) day after the first publication.

Plaintiff seeks a judgment in Kennebec County Superior Court against MARY ANN FREDETTE, f/k/a MARY ANN WENTWORTH to obtain a partition of certain property now owned by Toni M. Fredette and Defendant, and previously owned by Leo and Loretta Fredette, being located at 688 Augusta Road, Winslow, Maine.

The property at issue in the Complaint consists of the property described in the deed recorded at Book 12300 Page 133 at the Kennebec County Registry of Deeds.

A copy of the complaint for partition may be obtained from Plaintiff’s attorney at the address and number below.

If you wish to oppose this lawsuit, you or your attorney MUST PREPARE AND SERVE A WRITTEN ANSWER to the complaint WITHIN TWENTY (20) DAYS after service is completed by the foregoing method.

You or your attorney must serve your answer by delivering a copy of it in person or by mail to the Plaintiff’s attorney, Bryan B. Ward, of the firm of O’Donnell, Lee, 112 Silver Street, Waterville, Maine. You or your attorney must also file the original of your answer with the Court by mailing it to the following address: Kennebec Superior Court, 1 Court Street, Augusta, Maine, before or within a reasonable time after it is served.

IMPORTANT WARNING: IF YOU FAIL TO SERVE AN ANSWER WITHIN THE TIME STATED ABOVE OR IF, AFTER YOU ANSWER, YOU FAIL TO APPEAR AT ANY TIME THE COURT NOTIFIES YOU TO DO SO, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT MAY BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU IN YOUR ABSENCE FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT. IF YOU INTEND TO OPPOSE THIS LAWSUIT, DO NOT FAIL TO ANSWER WITHIN THE REQUIRED TIME.

IF YOU BELIEVE THE PLAINTIFF IS NOT ENTITLED TO ALL OR PART OF THE CLAIM SET FORTH IN THE COMPLAINT OR IF YOU BELIEVE YOU HAVE A CLAIM OF YOUR OWN AGAINST THE PLAINTIFF, YOU SHOULD TALK TO A LAWYER. IF YOU FEEL YOU CANNOT AFFORD TO PAY A FEE TO A LAWYER, YOU MAY ASK THE COURT FOR INFORMATION AS TO PLACES WHERE YOU MAY SEEK LEGAL ASSISTANCE.

Dated: January 15, 2017

/s/ Michaela Murphy

Justice, Superior Court

Plaintiff’s Attorney:

Bryan B. Ward

O’Donnell and Lee

112 Silver Street

Waterville, Maine 04901

Telephone: (207) 872-0112

(2/9)