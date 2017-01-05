Legal Notices, Week of January 5, 2017

STATE OF MAINE

PROBATE COURT

Court St., Skowhegan, ME

Somerset, SS

Location of Court

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-A MRSA sec. 3-801

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is January 5, 2017

If you are a creditor of an estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by his name, a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-A MRSA 3-804.

2016-328 – Estate of LINA E. ALBERT, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Jo-Ann Albert, 14 Little River Road, Nottingham, NH 0390 appointed Personal Representative.

2016-329 – Estate of DONALD G. GIROUX, SR., late of Fairfield, Me deceased. Scott A. Giroux, 311 Benton Avenue, Winslow, Me 04901 appointed Personal Representative.

2016-331 – Estate of MARTHA A. ROULLARD, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Bruce A. Roullard, 46 School Street, Gorham, Me 04038 appointed Personal Representative.

2016-332 – Estate of FRANCIS J. MORIN, late of Fairfield, Me deceased. Kathy Morin, PO Box 5071, Augusta, Me 04332 appointed Personal Representative.

2016-313 – Estate of ERIC C. BATCHELDER, late of Embden, Me deceased. Sylvia Coloumbe-McGuire, PO Box 22, Belgrade, Me 04917 AND Kelly Batchelder, 41 Hatch Street, Lot 32, Richmond, Me 04357 appointed Co-Personal Representataives.

2016-335 – Estate of JOHN P. STEFANSKI, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Anne M. Benedini, 10821 Highview Drive, Dade City, FL 33525 appointed Personal Representative.

2016-336 – Estate of PETER A. JEWELL, late of Smithfield, Me deceased. Wayne H. Jewell, PO Box 211, Skowhegan, Me 04976 appointed Personal Representative.

2016-341 – Estate of STANLEY JOHNSON, late of Madison, Me deceased. Cloie Johnson, 706 1st Street, South Kirkland, WA 98033 appointed Personal Representative.

2016-342 – Estate of MICHAEL P. FLEWELLING, late of Fairfield, Me deceased. Tiffany Flewelling, 540 Battleridge Road, Canaan, Me 04924 appointed Personal Representative.

2016-343 – Estate of GLORIA LORRAINE PADHAM a/k/a GLORIA C. PADHAM, late of Solon, Me deceased. Richard Earl Padham, 1234 Kennebec River Road, Embden, Maine 04958 appointed Personal Representative.

2016-345 – Estate of DONALD C. BARRY II, late of Fairfield, Me deceased. Ridge E. Barry, 299 Ridge Road, Fairfield, Me 04937 appointed Personal Representative.

2016-346 – Estate of RAYMOND P. WALTERS, late of Madison, Me deceased. Teri McRae, 107 Parsons Pond Drive, Portland, Me 04103 appointed Personal Representative.

To be published on Jan 5, & Jan 12, 2017

Dated: January 2, 2017 /s/ Victoria Hatch, Register of Probate

(1/12)

NOTICE TO HEIRS

Estate of RAYMOND P. WALTERS, Docket No. 2016-346

A Petition for Informal Probate of Will or Appointment of Personal Representative Under a Will or Both has been filed in the estate of RAYMOND P. WALTERS. Said petition notes that there is the possibility that unknown and unascertained heirs may exist whose identity and whereabouts cannot, with the exercise of due diligence, be determined. Accordingly, notice is hereby given to such possible heirs of the existence of the Petition for Informal Probate of Will or Appointment of Personal Representative Under a Will or Both filed.

The following are the names of the unknown and unascertained heirs whose complete address is unknown:

Diane McCarron Address Unknown

Jeffery Salzillo

Address Unknown

Richard Salzillo Address Unknown

Kelly Selley Address Unknown

Susan Mello Address Unknown

Rose Read Address Unknown

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given to them as heirs of the above named estate, pursuant to Maine Rules of Probate Procedure Rule 4(d) (1) (a), and Rule 4 (e) a.

This notice shall be published once a week for two successive weeks in the Town Line, a newspaper having general circulation in Somerset County, with the first publication date to be January 5, 2017.

Name and address of proposed Personal Representative: Teri McRae, 107 Parsons Pond Drive, Portland, Me 04103.

Dated: December 29, 2016

/s/ Victoria M. Hatch,

Register of Probate

(1/12)

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE ESTATES LISTED BELOW

Notice is hereby given by the respective petitioners that they have filed petitions for appointment of personal representatives in the following estates. These matters will be heard at 10 a.m. or as soon thereafter as they may be, on January 11, 2017. The requested appointments may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-A MRSA §3-403 and Probate Rule 4.

2016-325 – Estate of MARISSA ROSE LIBBY, minor of Skowhegan, Me 04976. Petition for Change of Name (Minor) filed by petitioner Joseph L. Magee, 11 Main Street, #3, Skowhegan, Me 04976 and petitioner Jessica Libby, requesting that minor’s name be changed to MARISSA ROSE MAGEE for reasons set forth therein.

2016-236 – Estate of DAVIS ELDON HARVEY, minor of Cambridge, Me. Petition for Appointment of Guardian of Minor filed by petitioners Michael Bailey and Jodi Waterhouse of 112 A Ham Hill Road, Cambridge, Me 04923 requesting their appointment as guardians of minor.

SPECIAL NOTICE: THIS NOTICE IS ESPECAILLY DIRECTED TO FATHER UNKNOWN OF WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN.

2016-337 – Estate of KELLY BALDIC, adult of Fairfield, Me. Petition for Change of Name (Adult) filed by Kelly Baldic, 18 Robinson Street, Fairfield, Me 04937 requesting her name be changed to Kelly Buck for reasons set forth therein.

Dated: December 19, 2016

/s/ Victoria Hatch,

Register of Probate

(1/5)