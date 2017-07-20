Legal Notices, Week of July 20, 2017

STATE OF MAINE

PROBATE COURT

COURT ST.,

SKOWHEGAN, ME

SOMERSET, ss

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-A MRSA sec. 3-801

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is July 13, 2017.

If you are a creditor of an estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by his name, a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-A MRSA 3-804.

2017-114 – Estate of EUGENE E. LAGASSE, late of Solon, Me deceased. Patricia Ann Lagasse, 1356 River Road, Solon, Me 04979 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-169 – Estate of ANN S. LABIN, late of Madison, Me deceased. David Labin, 8 Perkins Street, Madison, Me 04950 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-171 – Estate of EDWARD FRANCIS GILBLAIR, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Christie Foster, 81 Robin Court, Skowhegan, Me 04976 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-180 – Estate of DAVID WARREN HEALD, late of Fairfield, Me deceased. Katrina Lynn Heald-Richards, 7 Back Road, Fairfield, Me 04937 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-181 – Estate of GERALD E. MARTIN, late of Hartland, Me deceased. Patricia A. Martin, PO Box 318, Hartland, Me 04943 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-183 – Estate of DOROTHY T. BROOKS, late of St. Albans, Me deceased. Cynthia M. Perrault, 120 Glade Path, Hampton, NH 03842 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-185 – Estate of DAVID E. HOWE, lat of Palmyra, Me deceased. Richard Howe, 571 Detroit Road, Troy, Me 04987 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-186 – Estate of RAYMOND R. WINEGARDNER, late of Smithfield, Me deceased. Melanie Winegardner, 871 Village Road, Smithfield, me 04978 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-189 – Estate of EDISON E. EDELL, late of Bingham, Me deceased. Rachel Wentworth, 116 Easy Street, Canaan, Me 04924 and David Edell, 1421 Stage Road, Etna, Me 04434 appointed Co-Personal Representatives.

2017-196 – Estate of MARY C. WEST, late of Pittsfield, Me deceased. Madelon W. Dyki, 55 West End Ave., New Britain, CT 06052-1220 appointed Personal Representative.

2017- 198 – Estate of GREGG M. WILKINSON, late of Madison, Me deceased. Scott Wilkerson, 129 Madison Avenue, Madison, Me 04950 appointed Personal Representative.

To be published on July 13 & July 20, 2017.

Dated: July 13, 2017

/s/ Victoria Hatch,

Register of Probate

(7/20)