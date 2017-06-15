Legal Notices, Week of June 15, 2017

STATE OF MAINE

PROBATE COURT

COURT ST.,

SKOWHEGAN, ME

SOMERSET, ss

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-A MRSA sec. 3-801

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is June 15, 2017.

If you are a creditor of an estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by his name, a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-A MRSA 3-804.

2017-083 – Estate of WILLIAM E. ELIAS, late of Fairfield, Me deceased. Shirley E. Ezzy, PO Box 305, Augusta, Me 04332 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-131 – Estate of WENDELL ROUTON, late of Embden, Me deceased. Colleen Routon, 2547 Embden Pond Road, Embden, Me 04958 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-133 – Estate of RAYMONDE ROUSSEAU, late of Cornville, Me deceased. Evangeline M. Chamberland, 920 Molunkus Road, Cornville, Me 04976 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-134 – Estate of MALCOLM A. CHIPMAN, late of Lexington Township, Me deceased. Vernon N. Ford, P.O. Box 135, New Portland, Maine 04961 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-136 – Estate of JOHN J. LAYMAN, late of Solon, Me deceased. Annette M. Layman, 190 South Solon Road, Solon, Me 04979 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-137 – Estate of ESTHER LAMBERT WATERS, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Austin J. Waters, 75 Lambert Road, Skowhegan, Me 04976 appointed Personal Representative.

SPECIAL NOTICE: Any Claims Against Estate to be filed at Franklin Probate Court, 140 Main Street suite t, Farmington, Me 04938, Docket No. 2017-0091.

2017-139 – Estate of ARLAND V. STEDMAN, late of Hartland, Me deceased. Michael A. Wiers, Esq., PO Box 457, Newport, Me 04953 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-140 – Estate of MILES F. CARPENTER, JR., late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Schyler Y. Carpenter, 336 Beech Hill Road, Norridgewock, Me 04957 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-141 – Estate of HENRY D. CROWLEY, late of Mercer, Me deceased. Elisabeth M. Crowley, 624 Elm Street, Mercer, Me 04957 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-146 – Estate of MARGUARETTE ARSENAULT, late of Madison, Me deceased. Daniel J. Arsenault, 16 Nichols Street, Madison, Me 04950 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-149 – Estate of MITCHELL A. DUNCAN, late of Rockwood, Me deceased. Diane Duncan, PO Box 340, Rockwood, Me 04478 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-153 – Estate of ROBERT P. LANDRY, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Judith A. McCarthy, 18 Prospect Street, Skowhegan, Me 04976 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-154 – Estate of SUSAN B. HYDORN, late of Athens, Me deceased. Elizabeth Gagnon, 110 Denbow Road, St. Albans, Me 04971 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-158 – Estate of COLBY A. WAUGH, late of Madison, Me deceased. Jonathan C. Waugh, 4424 Lower Park Road, Unit 1409, Orlando, FL 32814 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-160 – Estate of JAMES A. BARNES, JR., late of Hartland, Me deceased. Jody D. Priest, 5 Stacy Street, Saco, Me 04072 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-161 – Estate of SMITH L. BICKFORD, late of Pittsfield, Me deceased. Bruce C. Bickford, PO Box 313, Pittsfield, Me 04967 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-162 – Estate of ROBERT F. CESARINI, late of Anson, Me deceased. Ryan L. Richards, 144 Hart Street, Apt. 36, Taunton, MA 02780 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-163 – Estate of HALVER L. BADGER, late of Hartland, Me deceased. Keith T. Badger, 1174 Athens Road, Hartland, Me 04943 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-166 – Estate of WILLIAM C. CHURCHILL, SR., late of Starks, Me deceased. Caleb Churchill, 5 Hisler Mt. Road, Somerville, Me 04348 appointed Personal Representative.

To be published on June 15 & June 22, 2017

Dated: June 12, 2017 /s/ Victoria Hatch,

Register of Probate

(6/22)

STATE OF MAINE

PROBATE COURT

41 COURT ST.

SOMERSET, ss

SKOWHEGAN, ME

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE ESTATES LISTED BELOW

Notice is hereby given by the respective petitioners that they have filed petitions for appointment of personal representatives in the following estates. These matters will be heard at 10 a.m. or as soon thereafter as they may be, on June 28, 2017. The requested appointments may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-A MRSA §3-403 and Probate Rule 4.

2017-138 – Estate of NICHOLAS PAUL VARNEY, adult of Smithfield, Me. Petition for Change of Name (Adult) filed by Nicholas Paul Varney, 964 Smithfield Road, Smithfield, Me 04978 requesting his name be changed to Sarah Grace Varney for reasons set forth therein.

2017-143 – Estate of KATHLEEN E. UNDERWOOD, minor of Canaan, Me. Petition for Change of Name (Minor) filed by Kathleen Elizabeth Underwood, 27 Clarke Street, Canaan, Me 04924 requesting her name be changed to Kathleen Elizabeth Hamlin for reasons set forth therein.

2017-144 – Estate of ANTHONY SHAWN THOMAS WITHEE, minor of Madison, Me. Petition for Change of Name (Minor) filed by Kelley Leigh Withee, 132 Madison Ave, Madison Me 04950 and Jonathan Russell Butman, 43 High Street, Apt 2, Oakland, Me 04963 requesting minor’s name be changed to Anthony Shawn-Thomas Butman for reasons set forth therein.

2017-145 – Estate of BONNIE D. HAMLIN, adult of Cornville, Me. Petition for Change of Name (Adult) filed by Bonnie D. Hamlin, 52 Ames Road, Cornville, Me 04976 requesting her name be changed to Bunny D. Hamlin for reasons set forth therein.

2017-155 – Estate of MICHAEL CHARLES SHAFER, adult of Pittsfield, Me. Petition for Change of Name (Adult) filed by Michael Charles Shafer, 134 Leonard Street, Pittsfield, Me 04967 requesting his name be changed to Maximus Alexander Lucia for reasons set forth therein.

2017-164 – Estate of LANA LEE TESSIER, adult of Norridgewock, Me. Petition for Change of Name (Adult) filed by petitioner Lana Lee Tessier, 73 Ward Hill Road, Norridgewock, Me 04957 requesting her name be changed to Lana Lee Swett for reasons set forth therein.

Dated: June 12, 2017

/s/ Victoria M. Hatch

Register of Probate

(6/22)

STATE OF MAINE

PROBATE COURT

SOMERSET, SS

NOTICE TO HEIRS

Estate of WENDELL ROUTON

DOCKET NO. 2017-131

It appearing that the following heir/devisee of WENDELL ROUTON, as listed in an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative is of unknown address as listed below:

Ann Elizabeth Routon

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given as heirs of the above named estate, pursuant to Maine Rules of Probate Procedure Rule 4(d) (1) (a), and Rule 4 (e) a.

This notice shall be published once a week for two successive weeks in The Town Line, with the first publication date to be June 15, 2017.

Names and address of Personal Representative: Colleen Routon, 2547 Embden Pond Road, Embden, Me 04958.

Dated: May 1, 2017

/s/ Victoria M. Hatch

Register of Probate

(6/22)

STATE OF MAINE

PROBATE COURT

SOMERSET, SS

NOTICE TO HEIRS

Estate of EDWIN B. WESTON

DOCKET NO. 2017-112

It appearing that the following heir of EDWIN B. WESTON, as listed in an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative is of unknown address as listed below:

Douglas Eugene Weston

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given as heirs of the above named estate, pursuant to Maine Rules of Probate Procedure Rule 4(d) (1) (a), and Rule 4 (e) a.

This notice shall be published once a week for two successive weeks in The Town Line, with the first publication date to be June 15, 2017.

Names and address of Personal Representative: Thomas B. Weston, 380 Weston Avenue, Madison, Me 04950

Dated: June 15, 2017

/s/ Victoria M. Hatch

Register of Probate

(6/22)