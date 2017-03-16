Legal Notices, Week of March 16, 2017

NOTICE

Public Hearing

Town of China

Central Maine Power/China Lake Tax Increment Financing District

Notice is hereby given that the Town of China Select Board will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, March 20, 2017 at 6:00 pm in the Town Office Meeting Room at 571 Lakeview Drive for the purpose of receiving public comments on the proposed amendment to the Town’s China Central Maine Power/China Lake Tax Increment Financing District”, said amendment to be known as the “First Amendment Central Maine Power/China Lake Tax Increment Financing District and Development Program” in accordance with the Resolution approved by the China Select Board on February 20, 2017 and the adoption of an amendment to this development program for this District pursuant to the provisions of Chapter 206 of Title 30-A of the Maine Revised Statutes, as amended.

The summary of the proposed amendment to the Town of China Central Maine Power/China Lake Tax Increment Financing District is:

There term of the District is extended from 20 years to 30 years.

The District Boundary is amended to include the site a new Central Maine Power substation located just south of Route 3 and designated as Tax Map 17 Lot 47-F. This extension of the District Boundary will provide additional captured assessed valuation to assist in the funding of the Development Program.

The District Boundary is amended to include likely additional economic development potential in the areas of China described in the Narrative Description of the Amended TIF District (Exhibit A) and as shown on an Amended TIF Map (Exhibit B). This extension of the District Boundary will provide the potential to spend TIF funds in these areas to assist with possible improvements and enhancements, through credit enhancement agreements as described above in Section 8, or other acceptable public investments to promote the effective use of these expanded District areas as business sites in China.

The First Amendment to the development program for the District proposes to provide financial support to a number of capital improvements in the district and to provide additional financial support to several town wide economic development projects and programs. The percentage of new taxes to be captured by the Town if the proposed 20-year program is approved is 100%.

A copy of the proposed the “First Amendment Central Maine Power/China Lake Tax Increment Financing District and Development Program”, along with the associated Resolution approved by the China Select Board, will be on file with the Town Clerk as of March 6, 2017 and may be viewed at the Town Office located at 571 Lakeview Drive or it may also be viewed on the Town Website www.china.govoffice.com.

A vote on the proposed First Amendment will be held at the Annual Town Business Meeting to be held at the China Middle School at 773 Lakeview Drive on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 9:00 am.

All interested persons are invited to attend the Public Hearing on Monday, March 20, 2017 at 6:00 pm and will be given an opportunity to be heard at that time.

(3/16)

STATE OF MAINE

PROBATE COURT

Court St., Skowhegan, ME

Somerset, SS

Location of Court

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-A MRSA sec. 3-801

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is March 9, 2017

If you are a creditor of an estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by his name, a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-A MRSA 3-804.

2017-044 – Estate of MEREDITH E. HART, late of Detroit, Me deceased. Ralph E. Hart, 381 Troy Road, Detroit, Me 04929 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-045 – Estate of BRIAN B. MILLER, late of Embden, Me deceased. Bonnie C. Miller, 584 Battleridge Road, Canaan, Me 04924 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-047 – Estate of DEBORAH E. HUCK, late of Fairfield, Me deceased. Christopher Huck, 522 Norridgewock Road, Fairfield, Me 04927 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-050 – Estate of MARTHA L. ALLEN, late of St. Albans, Me deceased. Misty Simoneau, 117 Mason Corner Road, St. Albans, Me 04971 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-056 – Estate of DOLORES B. WESTON, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Mary MacGregor, 108 Seventh Street, Bangor, Me 04401 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-058 – Estate of RALPH M. WESTON, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Mary MacGregor, 108 Seventh Street, Bangor, Me 04401 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-059 – Estate of ARTHUR D. JULIA, late of Fairfield, Me deceased. James D. Julia, PO Box 264, Belgrade Lakes, Me 04918 and John D. Julia, 445 Old Center Road, Fairfield, Me 04937 appointed Co-Personal Representatives.

2017-060 – Estate of SCOTT D. HOWARD, SR., late of Mercer, Me deceased. Martha E. Howard, 26 Main Street, Mercer, Me 04957 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-061 – Estate of DOMINIC GEMELLI, late of West Forks, Me deceased. Deborah MacMaster, 569 North Road, Mt. Vernon, Me 04352 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-062 – Estate of M. VIRGINIA HARMON, late of Fairfield, Me deceased. Linda Allen, 108 Oakland Road, Fairfield, Me 04937 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-063 – Estate of BARBARA L. DEARDEN, late of Norridgewock, Me deceased. Howard E. Dearden, 170 Ward Hill Road, Norridgewock, Me 04957 appointed Personal Representative.

To be published on March 9 & March 16, 2017

Dated: March 6, 2017 /s/ Victoria Hatch

Register of Probate

(3/16)

STATE OF MAINE

PROBATE COURT

41 COURT ST.

SOMERSET, SS.

SKOWHEGAN, ME

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE ESTATES LISTED BELOW

Notice is hereby given by the respective petitioners that they have filed petitions for appointment of personal representatives in the following estates. These matters will be heard at 10 a.m. or as soon thereafter as they may be, on March 22, 2017. The requested appointments may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-A MRSA §3-403 and Probate Rule 4.

2017-046 – Estate of NIKITA JO SCRAGGS. Petition for Change of Name (Minor) filed by Joann Goodine, 33 Fall Street, Madison, Me 04950 requesting minor’s name be changed to Nikita Jo Scraggs-Kitchin for reasons set forth therein.

2017-051 – Estate of SERENITY MARIE GERALDINE HUBERT. Petition for Change of Name (Minor) filed by Storme Hubert, 31 Middle Road, Fairfield, Me 04937 AND James Hubert, 36 Bailey Road, Dresden, Me 04342 requesting minor’s name be changed to Serenity Storme Geraldine Hubert for reasons set forth therein.

Dated: March 6, 2017 /s/ Victoria Hatch,

Register of Probate

(3/16)

STATE OF MAINE

PROBATE COURT

SOMERSET, SS

NOTICE TO HEIRS

Estate of BARBARA L. DEARDEN

DOCKET NO. 2017-063

It appearing that the following heirs of BARBARA L. DEARDEN, as listed in an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative is of unknown address as listed below:

Pamela Bedard, Keith Gagnon, Linda Thibeault, Melody Allen and Kelly Pelletier

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given as heirs of the above named estate, pursuant to Maine Rules of Probate Procedure Rule 4(d) (1) (a), and Rule 4 (e) a.

This notice shall be published once a week for two successive weeks in The Town Line, with the first publication date to be March 9, 2017.

Names and address of Personal Representative: Howard E. Dearden, 170 Ward Hill Road, Norridgewock, Me 04957.

Dated: March 6, 2017

/s/ Victoria M. Hatch

Register of Probate

(3/16)