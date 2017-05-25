Legal Notices, Week of May 25, 2017

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Pursuant to the Order of Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale docketed in Waterville District Court on 17 January 2017, Docket Number WATDC-RE-2016-00046, in an action brought by Robert W. Palmer, Jr., and Robert W. Palmer, III, against Jason York and Amy York, Defendants, for the foreclosure of the Mortgage recorded in the Kennebec County Registry of Deeds in Book 12117, Page 15, the statutory ninety (90) day period having elapsed without redemption on 17 April 2017, notice is hereby given that there will be sold at public sale on 30 June 2017 at 1:00 pm, at the offices of O’Donnell, Lee, P.A., 112 Silver Street, Waterville, Maine, all and singular the Premises described in said Mortgage.

The property to be sold is located at 965 Main Street, Vassalboro, Maine. Tax Map 23, Lots 9 and 9A. For a more particular description please refer to the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale recorded in the Kennebec County Registry of Deeds in Book 12546, Page 169, which description is incorporated herein.

Terms of Sale: The Premises will be sold to the highest bidder. The purchase price is payable as follows: Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds payable to O’Donnell Lee, P.A., as a non-refundable, earnest money deposit; the balance in certified funds within thirty (30) days thereafter. The property is being sold by QUITCLAIM DEED, AS IS, WHERE IS, WITHOUT RECOURSE and no representations are made as to the condition of the property. Seller expressly reserves the right to modify the terms of the sale set forth above and to add additional terms as it so wishes. Other terms and conditions of sale, including any modifications or additions of the terms set forth above will be announced at the time of the public sale.

Robert W. Palmer, Jr., by attorneys O’DONNELL LEE, P.A., Bryan B Ward, Esq., 112 Silver Street, Waterville, Maine 04901, (207) 872-0112.

