Legal Notices, Week of May 4, 2017

STATE OF MAINE

PROBATE COURT

Court St., Skowhegan, ME

Somerset, SS

Location of Court

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-A MRSA sec. 3-801

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is May 4, 2017

If you are a creditor of an estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate ofthis Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by his name, a written statement o f the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-A MRSA 3-804.

2017-084 – Estate of CHARLES H. BAGLEY, late of Harmony, Me deceased. Brian L. Bagley, 37 North Road, Harmony, Me 04942 and Ronald C. Bagley, 450 Guilford Road, Cambridge, Me 04923 appointed Co-Personal Representatives.

2017-102 – Estate of WOLFGANG G. FASSE, late of St. Albans, Me deceased. Walter F. Fasse, PO Box 725, Hampden, Me 04444 and J. Peter Fasse, 120 Robin Road, Weston, MA 02493 appointed Co-Personal Representatives.

2017-103 – Estate of MARJORIE L. MERRY, late of Smithfield, Me deceased. Frederick Merry, 1494 Beech Hill Road, Mercer, Me 04957 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-104 – Estate of CONCEPCION HARRIS, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Jeanne Hogate, 169 West Ridge Road, Cornville, Me 04976 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-112 – Estate of EDWIN B. WESTON, late of Madison, Me deceased. Thomas B. Weston, 380 Weston Avenue, Madison, Me 04950 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-113 – Estate of DOROTHY M. AUSTIN, late of Palmyra, Me deceased. Floyd H. Austin and Jo-Anne Austin of 29 Wyman Road, Palmyra, Me 04965 appointed Co-Personal Representatives.

2017-115 – Estate of ETHEL L. BRAY, late of Madison, Me deceased. Cherryl L. Gillis, 38 Davis Road, Madison, Me 04950 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-118 – Estate of EARL A. GARLAND, late of Norridgewock, Me deceased. Jason A. Garland, PO Box 371, Norridgewock, Me 04957 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-119 – Estate of ALICE S. WAUGH, late of ornville, Me deceased. Frances W. Flick, PO Box 3, Athens, Me 04912 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-120 – Estate of BARBARA J. ELWELL, late of Hartland, Me deceased. Karen Allen, 209 Nichols Street, Pittsfield, Me 04967 appointed Personal Representative.

2017 – 121 – Estate of LINDA L. GERRY, late of St. Albans Me deceased. Stephen A. Gerry, Sr., 79 Pond Road, St. Albans, Me 04971 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-122 – Estate of GERTRUDE E. BIZEAU, late of Hartland, Me deceased. Kathy-Jo Bizeau, 34 Pleasant Street, Hartland, Me 04943 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-123 – Estate of JOHN G. GILBERT AKA JEAN GUY GILBERT, late of Concord Township, Me deceased. Rhonda Gilbert, PO Box 44, Bingham, Me appointed Personal Representative.

2017-214 – Estate of WILLIAM R. FRIGON, late of Moose River, Me deceased. Erik W. Frigon, 782 Poland Range Road, Pownal, Me 04069 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-125 – Estate of NAOMI C. SUTHERLAND, late of Pittsfield, Me deceased. Barbara A. St. Jean, 38 Jenkins Street, Lewiston, Me 04940 appointed Personal Representative.

To be published on May 4 & May 11, 2017.

Dated: April 28, 2017

/s/ Victoria Hatch

Register of Probate

(5/11)