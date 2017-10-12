Legal Notices, Week of October 12, 2017

STATE OF MAINE

PROBATE COURT

COURT ST.,

SKOWHEGAN, ME

SOMERSET, ss

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-A MRSA sec. 3-801

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is October 5, 2017.

If you are a creditor of an estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by his name, a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide.

See 18-A MRSA 3-804.

2017-257 – Estate of CHERYL A. LESSARD, late of Madison, Me deceased. Allen R. Lessard, PO Box 201, Madison, Me 04950 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-260 – Estate of PAUL E. TEKVERK, late of Cornville, Me deceased. Jean C. Tekverk, 1839 East Ridge Road, Cornville, Me 04976 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-261 – Estate of BEVERLY P. MERRY, late of Norridgewock, Me deceased. Joel A. Merry, 161 New Meadows Road, West Bath, Me 04530 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-266 – Estate of DONNA M. McGUIRE, late of Palmyra, Me deceased. Frederick L. McGuire, 69 Lang Hill Road, Palmyra, Me 04965 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-267 – Estate of VIRGINIA GALLANT, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Ronald Gallant, PO Box 388, Anson, Me 04911 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-270 – Estate of BERNARD H. LEONARD, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. H. Diane Leonard, 7 Merrill Street, Skowhegan, Me 04976 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-226 – Estate of LEONA F. QUIMBY, late of Norridgewock, Me deceased. Susan Butterfield, PO Box 9, New Sharon, Me 04955 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-278 – Estate of IRENE T. POISSONNIER, late of Anson, Me deceased. Linda Poissonnier, 126 Preble Avenue, Anson, Me 04911 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-279 – Estate of JEFFREY L. MORIN, late of Embden, Me deceased. Heather Morin Taylor, P.O. Box 470, Anson, Maine 04911 AND Brittany Morin, 194 Pierce Hill Road, Moscow, Maine 04920 appointed Co-Personal Representatives.

2017-281 – Estate of BARBARA L. KITCHIN, late of Palmyra, Me deceased. Pamela V. Robbins, 86 Oxbow Road, Palmyra, Me 04965 and Stanley Kitchin, Sr., 17 Glen Eagle Court, Pittsfield, Me 04967 appointed Cop-Personal Representatives.

2017-283 – Estate of STEVEN A. DAVIS, late of Fairfield, Me deceased. Claire Klopp, 26 Charland Street, Winslow, Me 04901 appointed Personal Representative.

To be published on October 5 & October 12, 2017.

Dated: October 2, 2017

/s/ Victoria Hatch,

Register of Probate

(10/12)

STATE OF MAINE

PROBATE COURT

41 COURT ST.

SOMERSET, ss

SKOWHEGAN, ME

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE ESTATES LISTED BELOW

Notice is hereby given by the respective petitioners that they have filed petitions for appointment of personal representatives in the following estates. These matters will be heard at 10 a.m. or as soon thereafter as they may be, on October 18, 2017. The requested appointments may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-A MRSA §3-403 and Probate Rule 4.

2017-265 – of BRENDON JOSEPH WHITE, adult of Fairfield, Me. Petition for Change of Name (Adult) filed by Brendon Joseph White, 20 Western Avenue, Fairfield, Me 04937 requesting his name be changed to Brendon William Rogers-Zion for reasons set forth therein.

2017-268 – Estate of STEVEN D. PRESLEY, adult of Madison, Me. Petition for Change of Name (Adult) filed by Steven D. Presley, 183 Shusta Road, Madison, Me 04950 requesting his name be changed to Steve Douglas for reasons set forth therein.

2017-272 – Estate of TIA LYNN FILLMORE, minor of Skowhegan, Me. Petition for Change of Name (Minor) filed by tiffany and Vincent Cook, 234 Dudley Corner Road, Skowhegan, Me 04976 requesting minor’s name be changed to Tia Lynn Fillmore-Cook for reasons set forth therein.

2017-269 – Estate of ISABELLA GRACE CALDWELL, minor of Pittsfield, Me. Petition for Change of Name (Minor) filed by petitioners Monica and Matthew Caldwell, 429 Somerset Avenue, Pittsfield, Me 04967 requesting minor’s name be changed to Clara Fay-Grace Caldwell for reasons set forth therein.

2017-280 – Estate of SHAUN ALBERT LADD, adult of Pittsfield, Me. Petition for Change of Name (Adult) filed by petitioner Shaun Albert Ladd, 121 Canaan Rod, Pittsfield, Me 04967 requesting that his name be changed to Abigail Lynn Ladd for reasons set forth therein.

2017-282 – Estate of COLBY JOSIAH WEBBER, minor of Fairfield, Me. Petition for Change of Name (Minor) filed by Terry McKenzie-Webber, 6 Ten Lots Road, Fairfield, Me 04937 requesting minor’s name be changed to Josiah McKenzie Webber for reasons set forth therein.

Dated: October 2, 2017

/s/ Victoria M. Hatch

Register of Probate

(10/12)

STATE OF MAINE

PROBATE COURT

SOMERSET, SS

NOTICE TO HEIRS

Estate of DONNA M. McGUIRE

DOCKET NO. 2017-266

It appearing that the following heir of DONNA M. McGUIRE, as listed in an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative is of unknown address as listed below:

Ruby D-K McGuire

THEREFORE, notice is hereby given as heir of the above named estate, pursuant to Maine Rules of Probate Procedure Rule 4(d) (1) (a), and Rule 4 (e) a.

This notice shall be published once a week for two successive weeks in The Town Line, with the first publication date to be October 5, 2017.

Names and address of Personal Representative: Frederick L. McGuire, 69 Lang Hill Road, Palmyra, Me 04965.

Dated: October 2, 2017

/s/ Victoria M. Hatch

Register of Probate

(10/12)