Legal Notices, Week of September 14, 2017

STATE OF MAINE

PROBATE COURT

COURT ST.,

SKOWHEGAN, ME

SOMERSET, ss

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

18-A MRSA sec. 3-801

The following Personal Representatives have been appointed in the estates noted. The first publication date of this notice is September 7, 2017.

If you are a creditor of an estate listed below, you must present your claim within four months of the first publication date of this Notice to Creditors by filing a written statement of your claim on a proper form with the Register of Probate of this Court or by delivering or mailing to the Personal Representative listed below at the address published by his name, a written statement of the claim indicating the basis therefore, the name and address of the claimant and the amount claimed or in such other manner as the law may provide. See 18-A MRSA 3-804.

2017-219 – Estate of REJEAN LEBEL, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Vickie Gamache of P.O. Box 758, Skowhegan, Maine 04976 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-220 – Estate of MICHAEL RALPH SPAULDING, late of Madison, Me deceased. Ellen Tewksbury, 229 Mayfield Road, Moscow, Me 04920 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-221- Estate of CHARLES W. OLIVER, late of Canaan, Me deceased. Brenda K. Jones, PO Box 361, Norridgewock, Me 04957 and Richard T. Oliver, 397 Phillips Road, Winn, Me 04495 appointed Co-Personal Representatives.

2017-225 – Estate of JOHN J. SHAW, late of Fairfield, Me deceased. Debra C. Knese, 44 Wood Street, Fairfield, Me 04937 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-228 – Estate of MARIE M. ALTON, late of Pittsfield, Me deceased. Timothy A. Alton, 236 N Main Street, Pittsfield, Me 04967 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-229 – Estate of GUY B. WORSTER, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Marjory Clukey, 88 S Factory Street, Skowhegan, Me 04976 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-231 – Estate of EDWARD F. GAUDREAU, late of Ripley, Me deceased. Ann Carol J. Gaudreau, 251 West Ripley Road, Ripley, Me 04930 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-235 – Estate of ROBERT E. FOISY, late of Palmyra, Me deceased. Elizabeth O’Haverty-Foisy, 1037 Warren Hill Road, Palmyra, Me 04965 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-236 – Estate of LORRAINE R. GAGNON, late of Skowhegan, Me deceased. Richard E. Gagnon, 83 Coburn Avenue, Skowhegan, Me 04976 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-238 – Estate of J. WALLACE BISSON, late of Jackman, Me deceased. Constance B. Bouchard, 96 Tenny Hill Road, Raymond, Me 04071 appointed personal Representative.

2017-239 – Estate of JOSEPH J. McNICHOL, late of Pittsfield, ME deceased. Stephen R. McNichol, 412 Morrill Pond Road, Hartland, Me 04953 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-240 – Estate of ALSTON W. RACKLIFF, late of Madison, Me deceased. Lorraine M. Rackliff, 12 Cedar Street, Madison, Me 04950 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-242 – Estate of MICHAEL K. TAYLOR, SR., late of Madison, Me deceased. Michael K. Taylor, Jr., 95 Westview Lane, Oxford, Me 04270 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-148 – Estate of KEVIN TRUDEAU, late of Pittsfield, Me deceased. Marlene Cullity, 122 Waverly Street, Pittsfield, Me 04967 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-192 – Estate of WILLIAM H. HANNAFORD, late of Jackman, Me deceased. William D. Trahan, PO Box 147, Jackman, Me 04945 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-244 – Estate of MARK WILLIAM SCHINZEL, late of Anson, Me deceased. Leif Schinzel, 377 Frederic Corner Road, Norridgewock, Me 04957 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-245 – Estate of BARBARA A. LEIGHTON, late of Fairfield, Me deceased. Scott F. Leighton, 12 Baker Street, Clinton, Me 04927 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-246 – Estate of SHEILA M. DOWNING, late of St. Albans, Me deceased. Allen P. Downing, PSC 814, Box 139, FPO, AE 09865 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-248 – Estate of THERESA KNOWLES, late of Pittsfield, Me deceased. Michael A. Knowles, 207 Harriet Street, Pittsfield, Me 04967 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-249 – Estate of DAVID W. FROST, late of Norridgewock, Me deceased. Lois Greenleaf, 1432 Industry Road, Industry, Me 04938 appointed Personal Representative.

2015-250 – Estate of BEATRICE ANNA POOLER, late of Canaan, Me deceased. Robert A. Pooler, 359 Salisbury Road, Canaan, Me 04924 appointed Personal Representative.

2017-255 – Estate of DANNEL LAUREN GOLDSMITH, late of Fairfield, Me deceased. Christopher L. Goldsmith, PO Box 125, Shawmut, Me 04975 appointed Personal Representative.

Dated: September 1, 2017

/s/ Victoria Hatch,

Register of Probate

PROBATE NOTICES

PROBATE COURT

41 COURT ST.

SOMERSET, ss

SKOWHEGAN, ME

PROBATE NOTICES

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN ANY OF THE ESTATES LISTED BELOW

Notice is hereby given by the respective petitioners that they have filed petitions for appointment of personal representatives in the following estates. These matters will be heard at 10 a.m. or as soon thereafter as they may be, on September 20, 2017. The requested appointments may be made on or after the hearing date if no sufficient objection be heard. This notice complies with the requirements of 18-A MRSA §3-403 and Probate Rule 4.

2017-223 – Estate of BROOKE JEAN HAYDEN, adult of Skowhegan, Me. Petition for Change of Name (Adult) filed by Brooke Jean Hayden, 30 Winter Street, Skowhegan, Me 04976 requesting her name be changed to Brooke Jean Knox for reasons set forth therein.

2017-224 – Estate of TIANA BELLE MUBALAMA. Petition for Change of Name (Minor) filed by Michele Perkins, 6 River Road, Norridgewock, Me 04957 requesting minor’s name be changed to Tiana Belle Mubalama Perkins for reasons set forth therein.

2017-241 – Estate of SAMANTHA JEAN CROCKETT. Petition for Change of Name (Adult) filed by Samantha Jean Crockett, 70 Waterville Road, Norridgewock, Me 04957 requesting that her name be changed to Samantha Jean Delorie for reasons set forth therein.

2017-172 – Estate of AMELIA RAE MARIE BROWN. Petition for Change of Name Minor) filed by petitioner Karen M. Dhuy, 7 Wesserunsett Road, Madison, Me 04950 requesting that minor’s name be changed to Amelia Marie Calder for reasons set forth therein.

2017-243 – Estate of ANGELA M. BRUNETTE, adult of Pittsfield, Me. Petition for Change of Name (Adult) filed by Angela Marie Brunette, 187 Peltoma Avenue, Pittsfield, Me 04967 requesting her name be changed to Angela Marie Hallee for reasons set forth therein.

2017-253 – Estate of LILY MAY WHITNEY, minor of Harmony, Me. Petition for Change of Name (Minor) filed by Sarah Whitney & Travis Carr, 143 Wellington Road, Harmony, Me 04942 requesting minor’s name be changed to Lily May Whitney Carr for reasons set forth therein.

