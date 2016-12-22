Letters to the editor, Week of December 22, 2016

Tip of hat to China and Palermo officials

To the editor:

Palermo has entered into a relationship with the town of China, effective January 1st, to use China’s transfer station. This change will bring a more convenient way for Palermo residents to process their recycling and trash. A more detailed flyer about these new services will be coming out soon, but here’s a quick summary of what to expect.

You’ll need to get a transfer station sticker from the Palermo town office. There is no charge for this sticker. During the transition you will be able to use your driver’s license, to show residency in Palermo, until you’ve had time to get your sticker. Bags will be available at the town office and Tobey’s and will come in either 5 – 30 gallon or 8 – 15 gallon bundles for $10 per bundle. China’s transfer station is located at 191 Alder Park Road in China and is open from 7AM to 5PM Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. Rather than accumulating recycling and trash for that long trip to Union, start thinking about taking advantage of the convenient location and deposit recycling and trash as trips are made to Augusta and Waterville.

A tip of the hat to the Palermo and China select boards for making this possible.

Bob Kurek

Palermo