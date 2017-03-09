Letters to the editor, Week of March 9, 2017

Thanks for all the help

To the editor:

The members of the Branch Mills Grange, #336, of Palermo, extend their most sincere gratitude to the numerous volunteers who gave so generously of their time, skilled labor, and construction know-how to repair the foundation of our Grange Hall. We would like to formally recognize Gary Dyer, Jeffery Grady, Jamie French, Reggie French, Brandon Haskell, Tony Tuttle, and Colin Dyer who collectively donated several hundred hours of their time, Many thanks also to Dusty Haskell who voluntarily performed all earthworks related excavation, back-filling, grading, foundation removal, and temporary underground anchor placements.

We’d also like to recognize Blane Casey Building Constructors, of Augusta, for the loan of needed construction equipment, and Mattingly Concrete Products, of Anson, for their help and support in the pouring of the concrete. Thanks to S. D. Childs, of Palermo, for providing gravel for the footing drains, and to Gerald Pottle and James Grady for cables and turnbuckles to stabilize the building. Thanks also to Gary Robinson and Scott Bailey for removing the brick hazard from the chimney to allow for safe egress from the basement. Additionally, we thank Mrs. St. Pierre for the use of her land to access the building’s basement.

The dedication of these selfless volunteers, as well as the generous donations from the residents and businesses of Palermo will ensure that our Grange Hall will proudly stand for another 100 years.

Branch Mills Grange members