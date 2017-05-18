http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-05-17 19:30:032017-05-17 19:30:03Letters to the editor, Week of May 18, 2017
Letters to the editor, Week of May 18, 2017
Thanks from food pantry
To the editor:
The Palermo Food Pantry thanks the generous people of Palermo who donated food for the pantry in the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive sponsored by our post office. It was a great success again this year and is much appreciated by many families. Anyone who would like to support the Palermo Food Pantry may bring non-perishable food items on Tuesdays after 10 a.m., or call for a pick up. The pantry is open every Tuesday from 11 a.m. – noon and is located at the Community Center across from the ball field on Turner Ridge Road.
Palermo food pantry volunteers
