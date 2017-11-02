Letters to the Editor, Week of November 2, 2017

Vote Yes on local Question 1

To the editor:

A YES Vote, November 7, on Winslow local Question 1, School Construction Bond, is a vote for:

1) Consolidated, more efficient schools, closing the Junior High.

2) Renovations and additions to the Elementary School and High School to accommodate the Junior High student body.

3) Additions to gymnasium space to accommodate all student P.E. and sports program schedules, and even community rec programs.

4) Renovations to arts space due to addition of Junior High art, band, and chorus students.

5) Renovations to the library to house books and other resources for 7th and 8th grade students.

6) Construction of a theatre large enough to host programming for High School, Junior High, and Elementary School students.

7) Expansion of the High School’s refrigerator and freezer units to handle the increased storage for junior high meal programs.

8) Redesign of cafeteria service lines and seating to speed up food service, allow students time to eat, and increase healthy nutrition participation.

9) Reallocation of Elementary School wings to separate students into appropriate age groups.

10) Parking lot and traffic flow changes at both Elementary and High School to provide safer, more efficient vehicle access.

11) A precautionary fund for the demolition of the old Junior High building, if not sold.

12) A reasonable, steady, 20-year bond payoff schedule.

13) Quality school facilities more likely to attract students from China and Vassalboro and reduce the number of students leaving for charter schools.

14) Schools that attract employment applications from the best teachers in Maine.

15) Investment in local infrastructure that will serve our residents for many decades.

16) School facilities that recognize generations of social change, learning science, and student needs, and comply with modern building codes and educational requirements.

17) A stable community with a promising future, instead of a community of declining significance, declining investment, and declining services.

18) A community desirable to new and returning residents with families; these residents are likely to purchase, renovate, and build homes, increasing the tax base and thus reducing future mil rates.

19) Well-educated, well-rounded students with the best opportunities for success in the world.

This is not just an investment in buildings, but in our children, our community, and our future. I hope you will join me November 7 in voting YES on the Winslow school construction bond.

Thomas McCown

Winslow

Tom McCowan is a Winslow resident, father, real estate lawyer, and the only non-committee member to attend all of the school construction committee meetings. Visit www.kennebectom.com/schoolbond for essays in support of this referendum.