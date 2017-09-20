LETTERS TO THE EDITOR, Week of September 21, 2017

Why was poster removed

To the editor:

I am writing with great disappointment that any individual would remove posters placed for a cause that could benefit many. Two weeks ago I placed posters for the 2017 Walk to End Alzheimer’s at public bulletin boards at the Palermo Town Office and Palermo Post Office. When I went to the Town Office Saturday, Sept. 16, they were both removed. I had not placed them over anything else nor had I taken down anything else, even if it was expired. The boards are public, especially on the post office property, and many non-Palermo events are frequently posted. The walk is a fund-raising activity held in support of Alzheimer’s disease research and these posters were appropriate for the sites. The local Walk is to be held on October 14, 2017, at Head of Falls, in Waterville, and my hope was to encourage participation. Although you may not have suffered the affects of Alzheimer’s personally, odds are that someone in your lifetime –family, friend, co-worker — will and it will touch you, too.

Pat Clark

Palermo