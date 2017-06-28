Local residents receive bachelor’s degrees at WPI

On Saturday, May 13, on the Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) campus quadrangle, in Worcester, Massachusetts, over 1,000 bachelor’s degrees were awarded during the university’s 149th commencement ceremony.

Julia Pershken, of Albion, was awarded a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering with distinction.

Mikayla Bolduc, of Skowhegan, was awarded a bachelor of science degree in biomedical engineering.