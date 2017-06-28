http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-06-28 18:01:002017-06-28 18:01:00Local residents receive bachelor's degrees at WPI
Local residents receive bachelor’s degrees at WPI
On Saturday, May 13, on the Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) campus quadrangle, in Worcester, Massachusetts, over 1,000 bachelor’s degrees were awarded during the university’s 149th commencement ceremony.
Julia Pershken, of Albion, was awarded a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering with distinction.
Mikayla Bolduc, of Skowhegan, was awarded a bachelor of science degree in biomedical engineering.
