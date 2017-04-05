Local scouters receive honors at district dinner

Three local Scouting volunteers received the District Award of Merit, the highest award a local Scouting district can bestow upon a Scouter, at the Kennebec Valley District Annual Scout Leader Recognition Dinner held on March 25, at the Waterville Lodge of Elks. The three were selected by other Scouters for this high honor.

Jared R Bolduc, of Oakland, is currently the committee chairman of Troop #454 where he has also served as an Assistant Scoutmaster, earned his Eagle Scout rank, is passionate about the Order of the Arrow, and served on staff at various Scouting Camporee including Maine Jam but most know him through his work at Camp Bomazeen, in Belgrade, where he volunteers as assistant ranger doing everything from getting fires going at cabins for troops who rent the building in the winter to performing maintenance and construction projects. He was nominated by Karla McAtee Talpey, of Jackman, and was joined at the awarding ceremony by girlfriend Blair Rueger, of Waterville, and his mother, Kathy Bolduc, of Oakland.

Raymond “Jim” VanAntwerp is currently the Assistant Scoutmaster of Troop #433, in Winslow, and formerly a Cub Scout leader in Pack #445. He’s taken training classes to expand his Scouting knowledge and to help him improve his delivery of the programs of Scouting. He has spent the past six summers instructing youth on the safe and responsible method to handle, load, aim, fire and maintain a firearm as the shooting sports sirector at Camp Bomazeen – always one of the most popular areas at camp. Patience and a deep desire to see the youth learn to appreciate the skills involved in shooting, Jim is always ready to work with his son and every other Scout that comes to the range. He was nominated by Scoutmaster Jay Pfingst, of Troop #433, and was joined by his wife Wendy for the award ceremony.

Kennebec Valley District delivers Scouting to youth in the following counties: Kennebec, Lincoln, Knox, Somerset and Franklin. The leadership of the district is Chairman Rick Denico, of Vassalboro, Commissioner Charlie Ferguson, of Winslow, and District Director Matt Mower. Past District Award of Merit Reci­pient Pat Couture, of Manchester, led the ceremony.

The third recipient was Clarence “Buster” Nutting, of Strong.