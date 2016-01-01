http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2016-11-17 18:51:542016-11-17 18:51:54Local youth compete at skirmish
Local youth compete at skirmish
Huard’s Martial Arts Little Dragons Emilee Feyler, left, of Winslow, and Kayla Joseph, of Oakland, competing at the Maine Skirmish last weekend. Photo by Tawni Lively, Central Maine Photography staff
Very nice. Emilee had a great time.