Local youth wrestler excels, qualifies for New England competition

by Mark Huard

Colby Nadeau, of Benton, discovered the sport of wrestling and fell in love with it almost four years ago. Colby is currently competing as an independent wrestler for the Lawrence Bulldogs through the Skowhegan Middle School Wrestling Program. As an independent, Colby has had the opportunity to practice with and compete as part of the best programs in the state of Maine, including Skowhegan Youth and Middle School, Northwoods Outlaws, Maine Trappers, Wrestlers Way, Triton Athletics and Winslow Youth Wrestling. Colby’s dedication, drive and hard work along with the support of these programs, has earned Colby these recent milestones:

2017 All-State youth wrestling champion, 73 lbs. novice division, #1 seed from Maine;

2017 Wildwoods National Duals team member;

2016 Marshwood New England wrestling champion, 71 lb.;

2016 Maine State youth wrestling championships runner-Up, 70 lbs.;

2016 USA Wrestling New England championships top 15, 72 lbs.

The All-State Youth Wrestling Championships are a USA Wrestling event where wrestlers have pre-determined weight classes/ divisions and only the top three in each weight division are automatically qualified as a seeded wrestler for the Youth New England Championships.

Other youth wrestlers from Skowhegan that qualified for New England’s include Aiden Clark, Bryson Howard, JJ Aubin, Elijah Wilkinson, all champions and the #1 seed from Maine for their weights, and Cam Green, third, and #3 seed. Winslow Youth wrestlers included Chase Larrabee, third in the state of Maine at 96 lbs. intermediate weight division, and Troy Hachey first in the state of Maine at 138 lbs., novice weight division.

Photos by Mark Huard, owner of Central Maine Photography