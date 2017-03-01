Lydia Gilman awarded Alfond Youth Center talent scholarship

Lydia Gilman, daughter of Lance and April Gilman, of China, was selected as one of 10 finalists in the 2017 Kennebec Valley – Alfond Youth Center’s Youth Talent Search. Lydia won a $500 talent scholarship to be used anyway she deems appropriate in furthering her musical talents.

The talent award night was held at Colby College, in Waterville, on June 7. Lydia played the piano and sang the song, Almost is Never Enough ,in the style of Arianna Grande. Lydia is just finishing her freshman year at Erskine Academy, in South China, where she is a high-honors student and also participates in cross country, basketball, track and choir.