Madison-Anson Days 2017
– Schedule of Events –
THURSDAY, AUGUST 24
EVENTS IN ANSON
7 p.m. – Family Movie Under the Stars, at Anson Town Office. Admission $2 includes popcorn and drink. Bring a blanket.
7:30 p.m. – Paint Night at Anson, Town Office. Admission $35, pre-registration is encouraged. Call 696-3979 for details. Bring a beverage.
EVENTS IN MADISON
10 a.m. – Book Sale at Madison Public Library.
11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Sidewalk Crafters at Skowhegan Savings Bank – Door prizes, Free art lessons
4:30 – 6:40 p.m. – Backyard Farms Chili Cook Off at Main Street Park. Admission$2. Proceeds will benefit Special Olympics.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 25
EVENTS IN ANSON
1:30 p.m. – Anson’s Amazing Race (ages 4-12)
2 – 7 p.m. – First Responder Equipment Display
2:30 p.m.- Pie Eating Contest
3 – 5 p.m. – Bike Safety. Bring bikes for a safety check, K-9 Demonstration at 5 p.m.
3 – 8 p.m. – Anson Carnival: Zorb Ball, Bounce House, Climbing Wall, Dunk Tank, Smoke House, Maze and MORE!
5 p.m. – Jr. Fireman’s Muster (ages 5-10)
6 p.m. – Jaws of Life Demonstration
7 p.m. – Pig Scramble (ages 4-12) $3 admission, sign up by 6:30 p.m. BRING A TOWEL!
EVENTS IN MADISON
10 a.m. – Book Sale at Madison Public Library.
10:30 a.m. – Kid’s Bike Race at 55 Weston Ave., (sponsored by Somerset Public Health)
11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Sidewalk Crafts at Skowhegan Savings Bank, Door prizes, free art lessons.
12 noon – Safe House Bible Gym at Crafters
5 – 7 p.m. – Lobster Bake at the American Legion
5 – 7 p.m. – Car Rally at Main Street Park
7 p.m. – Football Madison/Carrabec vs. Poland – Pre-season game at Madison High School
SATURDAY, AUGUST 26
9 a.m. – Antique Tractor / Car Show at Anson Town Office
9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Farmers Market at Main Street Park (Madison)
10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sidewalk Crafters at Skowhegan Savings Bank, Door prizes, Free Art Lessons, 12 noon, Bradley School of Dance, 1 p.m., Safe House Bible Gym.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Walk in Bingo at the American Legion (Madison)
10 a.m. – Parade along Main Street from Anson to Madison.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Open House @ Weston Homestead end of Weston Ave.
10 a.m. – Book Sale at Madison Public Library
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Chicken BBQ at Piper’s House of Beauty (Madison). To benefit the Knights of Columbus.
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Family Fun Day at Main Street Park & Playground ($3 bracelets). Free Magic Show at noon.
6 p.m. – Ale House String Band at Somerset Abbey ($15 tickets@somersetabbey.com or at Pizzarama)
9 p.m. – FIREWORKS set off from Anson side of River.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 27
9 a.m. – 5K Run to the Rescue at Madison Junior High. Registration begins at 8 a.m. To benefit the restoration of the Elias Performing Arts Auditorium.
8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Smallmouth Bass Fishing Derby at the Nathan Street Boat Landing (Madison).
9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Lakewood Golf Tournament (East Madison).
10 a.m – 12 p.m. Darling’s Ice Cream for a Cause – Free Ice Cream for a donation. At the Start/Finish Line of the 5K