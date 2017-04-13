Madison-Anson Days 2017
– Schedule of Events –

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24

EVENTS IN ANSON

7 p.m. – Family Movie Under the Stars, at Anson Town Office. Admission $2 includes popcorn and drink. Bring a blanket.

7:30 p.m. – Paint Night at Anson, Town Office. Admission $35, pre-registration is encouraged. Call 696-3979 for details. Bring a beverage.

EVENTS IN MADISON

10 a.m. – Book Sale at Madison Public Library.

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Sidewalk Crafters at Skowhegan Savings Bank – Door prizes, Free art lessons

4:30 – 6:40 p.m. – Backyard Farms Chili Cook Off at Main Street Park. Admission$2. Proceeds will benefit Special Olympics.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

EVENTS IN ANSON

1:30 p.m. – Anson’s Amazing Race (ages 4-12)

2 – 7 p.m. – First Responder Equipment Display

2:30 p.m.- Pie Eating Contest

3 – 5 p.m. – Bike Safety. Bring bikes for a safety check, K-9 Demonstration at 5 p.m.

3 – 8 p.m. – Anson Carnival: Zorb Ball, Bounce House, Climbing Wall, Dunk Tank, Smoke House, Maze and MORE!

5 p.m. – Jr. Fireman’s Muster (ages 5-10)

6 p.m. – Jaws of Life Demonstration

7 p.m. – Pig Scramble (ages 4-12) $3 admission, sign up by 6:30 p.m. BRING A TOWEL!

EVENTS IN MADISON

10 a.m. – Book Sale at Madison Public Library.

10:30 a.m. – Kid’s Bike Race at 55 Weston Ave., (sponsored by Somerset Public Health)

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Sidewalk Crafts at Skowhegan Savings Bank, Door prizes, free art lessons.

12 noon – Safe House Bible Gym at Crafters

5 – 7 p.m. – Lobster Bake at the American Legion

5 – 7 p.m. – Car Rally at Main Street Park

7 p.m. – Football Madison/Carrabec vs. Poland – Pre-season game at Madison High School

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

9 a.m. – Antique Tractor / Car Show at Anson Town Office

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Farmers Market at Main Street Park (Madison)

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sidewalk Crafters at Skowhegan Savings Bank, Door prizes, Free Art Lessons, 12 noon, Bradley School of Dance, 1 p.m., Safe House Bible Gym.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Walk in Bingo at the American Legion (Madison)

10 a.m. – Parade along Main Street from Anson to Madison.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Open House @ Weston Homestead end of Weston Ave.

10 a.m. – Book Sale at Madison Public Library

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Chicken BBQ at Piper’s House of Beauty (Madison). To benefit the Knights of Columbus.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Family Fun Day at Main Street Park & Playground ($3 bracelets). Free Magic Show at noon.

6 p.m. – Ale House String Band at Somerset Abbey ($15 tickets@somersetabbey.com or at Pizzarama)

9 p.m. – FIREWORKS set off from Anson side of River.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

9 a.m. – 5K Run to the Rescue at Madison Junior High. Registration begins at 8 a.m. To benefit the restoration of the Elias Performing Arts Auditorium.

8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Smallmouth Bass Fishing Derby at the Nathan Street Boat Landing (Madison).

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Lakewood Golf Tournament (East Madison).

10 a.m – 12 p.m. Darling’s Ice Cream for a Cause – Free Ice Cream for a donation. At the Start/Finish Line of the 5K

                 

For details call 696-3971 in Madison or 696-3979 in Anson
“Like” us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Madison-Anson-Days