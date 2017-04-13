Madison-Anson Days 2017

9 a.m. – Antique Tractor / Car Show at Anson Town Office

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Farmers Market at Main Street Park (Madison)

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sidewalk Crafters at Skowhegan Savings Bank, Door prizes, Free Art Lessons, 12 noon, Bradley School of Dance, 1 p.m., Safe House Bible Gym.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Walk in Bingo at the American Legion (Madison)

10 a.m. – Parade along Main Street from Anson to Madison.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Open House @ Weston Homestead end of Weston Ave.

10 a.m. – Book Sale at Madison Public Library

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Chicken BBQ at Piper’s House of Beauty (Madison). To benefit the Knights of Columbus.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Family Fun Day at Main Street Park & Playground ($3 bracelets). Free Magic Show at noon.

6 p.m. – Ale House String Band at Somerset Abbey ($15 tickets@somersetabbey.com or at Pizzarama)

9 p.m. – FIREWORKS set off from Anson side of River.