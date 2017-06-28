http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-06-28 18:29:042017-06-28 18:29:04Maine champ
Maine champ
Huard’s Martial Arts student Ely Yang, 16, of Winslow, center, captured the 2017 Maine State Jiu-jitsu championship on June 25 at the Black Fly Brazilian Jiu-jitsu championships in Rangeley. Flanking Ely is assistant coach Keegan Yang, left, and coach Mike Huard.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!