Maine champ

Huard’s Martial Arts student Ely Yang, 16, of Winslow, center, captured the 2017 Maine State Jiu-jitsu championship on June 25 at the Black Fly Brazilian Jiu-jitsu championships in Rangeley. Flanking Ely is assistant coach Keegan Yang, left, and coach Mike Huard.

Photo by Mark Huard, Central Maine Photography
