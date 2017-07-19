Mid-Maine Chamber presents perfect attendance awards to Albert S. Hall students

Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce presented students with awards who held perfect attendance at Albert S. Hall School through the 2016-2017 school year. This year there were 26 students in the fourth and fifth grades with perfect attendance. The assembly was held in the afternoon of June 16, 2017

To have perfect attendance each student must not be tardy, have no unexcused or excused absences, and not have early release. Of the 24 students 10 were in the fourth grade including Corbin Anderson, Briana Burton, Kaileigh Clowry, Jada Inman, Benjamin Kitchin, CJ Moss, Jennie Parkhill, Meadow Poulin, Allexandriea Small and Zoie Small.

The 14 in the fifth grade are Jacob Burton, Alyssa Curry, Ethan Dudley, Gabriela Garcia-Pollis, Dawson Harrison, Ezra Haviland, Samantha Hebert, Ilana Lizzotte, Kirk Mullen, Tristan Parkhill, Gillian Poulin, Evelyn Quaranto, Grace Wylie and Madison Yakimchick. All were given gifts donated by local businesses listed below plus a Kindle.

Alyssa Curry, Gabriela Garcia-Pollis, Kirk Mullen, Tristan Parkhill, Gillian Poulin, and Madison Yakimchick completed their second consecutive year with perfect attendance. Each of these 6 students were given a week at summer camp at the Alfond Youth Center.

A special most improved award was given to Alan Libby for only missing 2 days of school this year compared to 40 days from last year. The 2 students that got near perfect attendance for either going in a few minutes late or leaving a few minutes early are Garrett Gendreau and Joslyn Retamozzo.

Additional substantial financial contributions to support this program were provided by Bangor Savings Bank, Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce and Waterville Rotary Club. Items that were given to the kids were donated by A to Z Computing, Alfond Youth Center, Are You Ready to Party??, Benton Family Fun Park, Best Western Plus in Waterville, Cancun Mexican Restaurant, Caswell’s Liquidation Center, Children’s Book Cellar, Children’s Discovery Museum, Eric’s Restaurant, Inland Hospital, Johnny’s Selected Seeds, Kennebec Savings Bank, Kennebec Valley Community College, Key Bank, MaineGeneral Medical Center, Subway, Sweet Frog, Thomas College, Waterville Opera House, Waterville Parks & Recreation, and Waterville Public Library.