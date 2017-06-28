MOFGA poster contest

The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA) invites Maine residents and MOFGA members (regardless of residence) to submit a design for the 2018 Common Ground Country Fair Poster Design Contest. The Common Ground Country Fair poster is the highly-regarded image that promotes MOFGA’s annual celebration of rural living.

The winning artist receives $2,500, a press release, and is highlighted in MOFGA’s quarterly newspaper, The Maine Organic Farmer & Gardener. The selected design is also featured on the Fair poster, website, T-shirt and in promotional literature.

The theme of the design must align with MOFGA’s mission and the general guidelines for participating in the fair. We welcome all Maine residents and MOFGA members to enter submissions by August 4, 2017. The poster guidelines and application are available at www.mofga.org/TheFair/Poster.

For more information please contact the fair office at commonground@mofga.org.