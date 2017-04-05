More karate winners at Battle of Maine

Huard’s Sports Karate team members Eli Ker, 9, left, of Waterville, and Logan Levesque, 8, of Clinton, captured first place titles, respectively, at the 37th annual Battle of Maine Martial Arts Championships on March 25, held at Thomas College, in Waterville.

Right photo, Huard’s Martial Arts student Jackson Hineman, 11, of Vassalboro, captured first place in forms at the Battle of Maine Martial Arts championships on March 25.

Photo by Kevin Giguere, Central Maine Photography staff
