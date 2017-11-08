http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-11-08 20:29:152017-11-08 20:29:15New books at Albion Public Library
Anthology of Vassalboro Tales, by Esther Bernhardt and Vicki Schad
The Dog Master, by W. Bruce Cameron
New books at Albion Public Library
Non-fiction:
Anthology of Vassalboro Tales, by Esther Bernhardt and Vicki Schad
More Than a Train Yard and Whistle Stop: The Canadian Pacific Railway’s Brownville Division, 1886-1963, by Kenneth Hatchette
Carnival Glass, 11th Edition, by Mike Carvile.
Fiction:
The Dog Master, by W. Bruce Cameron
The Train to Crystal City, by Jan Jarboe Russell.
The Land of Painted Caves, by Jean M. Auel.
Juvenile Fiction:
The Demigod Diaries, by Rick Reardon.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!