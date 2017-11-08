New books at Albion Public Library

Non-fiction:

Anthology of Vassalboro Tales, by Esther Bernhardt and Vicki Schad
More Than a Train Yard and Whistle Stop: The Canadian Pacific Railway’s Brownville Division, 1886-1963, by Kenneth Hatchette
Carnival Glass, 11th Edition, by Mike Carvile.

Fiction:

The Dog Master, by W. Bruce Cameron
The Train to Crystal City, by Jan Jarboe Russell.
The Land of Painted Caves, by Jean M. Auel.

Juvenile Fiction:

The Demigod Diaries, by Rick Reardon.

