Oakfest under sunny skies

Oakland’s Oakfest was held on July 21 under sunny skies with live music all day by the Old Liberty String Band, Eric Lunt, E family and the Camp Manitou Band. Above, Trenton Clark, front, with his grandmother Cindy Potter, ride on the Flower Committee float. Below, the Young Americans Dance Center team members Emilee Arbo and Brooke Allen perform during the parade.

Photos by Mark Huard, owner Central Maine Photography