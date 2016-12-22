Obituaries, Week of December 22, 2016

OTHERS DEPARTED

DIANE P. THEBERGE, 75, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2016, at Eastern Maine Medical Center, in Bangor. Locally, she is survived by a daughter, Natalie, of Winslow.

RUTH E. BALLARD, 92, of Waterville, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2016, at Mount St. Joseph’s, in Waterville. Locally, she is survived by a son, Gary Ballard, of Waterville.

CECILE B. COUTURE, 85, of Waterville, passed away on Sasturday, December 10, 2016, at Lakewood Nursing Home, in Waterville. Locally, she is survived by her husband, Edward, daughters Joanne Jordan and husband Dana, of Vassalboro, Sylvia Hallee and husband Claude, of Waterville, and son Peter Couture and wife Shelly, of Augusta; and grandchildren Nicholas Couture and wife Lacey, of Oakland, TJ Cusick, of Augusta, and Ryan Hallee and wife Lauren, of Oakland.

BRUCE A. LEE JR., 47, of Skowhegan, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2016, at his home. Locally, he is survived by brothers Brent Lee and wife Audrey, of Benton, and niece Ashley Day, of Fairfield, and nephews Matthew Lee, of Clinton, Hayden and Hunter Lee, both of Clinton.

MARY J. EGELER, 84, of Cornville, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2016, at her home. Locally, she is survived by a daughter Wendy Sylvain and husband Shawn Sherman, of Benton.

KEVIN A. JOHNSON, 46, of Monmouth, passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 15, 2016. Locally, he is survived by his fiancée Janet Patterson, of Oakland; and brother David D. Johnson Sr. and wife Cherry, of Waterville.