Obituaries, Week of February 16, 2017

BLAINE L. PLUMMER

WINSLOW—Blaine Lee Plummer, 59, son of Elbridge and Hazel (Adams) Plummer, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at his sister’s home in Winslow.

He was born in Boothbay Harbor on March 11, 1957.

He grew up on Southport Island in the family home known as “Hillcrest” with his parents and siblings, the youngest of four.

He was baptized at the Southport Methodist Church.

Though he never attended school, later in life he participated in programs for people with special needs. He served on the board of the Down Syndrome Society of Maine, Inc. as a consumer representative.

Blaine was best known for his warm smiles and hugs. He loved music, especially Tennessee Ernie Ford, Popeye and the old TV Batman shows. He spent his days organizing his books, records and movies, and counting his money. He enjoyed trains, horses, grocery shopping and swimming. The most favorite of all was the POW-WOWS.

He was predeceased by his parents; brother Glenn Plummer; and nephew Adam Plummer.

He is survived by his sisters, Faye Greaney, of Winslow, Gail Kelley and husband Michael, of Clinton; and nephews Todd Plummer, of Boothbay and Jason Pelotte, of Fairfield Center.

EUGENE E. WANSER

PALERMO—Eugene Edward Wanser, 99, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017, just a few months shy of 100 years old, at Lakewood Continuing Care, in Waterville. Eugene (Bud) and his twin sister were born in Williamsburg Hospital, Brooklyn, New York, on August 1, 1917, to Eugene Otto and Evelyn Wilt Wanser.

The family moved to Amityville, New York, in 1920. In 1941, Eugene married Christine Josephine Lampe and moved to 11 Franklin Street. There they raised their four children. Bud retired in 1980 from Fairchild Hiller Corporation, a manufacturer of aircraft, and he and Chris moved to Belgrade. In 2015 Bud and Chris moved with their daughter to Palermo.

Bud joined the Merchant Marines following Pearl Harbor. He served in the Army Transportation Corp until August 15, 1945. As a captain and navigational officer, he made many trips across the South Pacific and Atlantic Oceans braving enemy submarines, mine fields, and enemy aircraft while bringing US troops their much needed supplies. Bud joined the Amityville Volunteer Fire Department in 1957. He was captain of Hose Company #1 from 1969—1972 and chief of the fire department from 1978 to 1980. He served a total of 23 years in the Amityville Fire Department.

He was predeceased by daughter Christine “Lynn” Termine and her husband Louis.

Eugene is survived by wife Christine; sons Franklyn “Bud” and wife Geri, Eugene “Dell” Wanser; daughter Karen McGreevey and husband Robert; grandchildren, Steven Termine, Kerri Lenihan and husband Kenneth, Michael Smith, Allison Smith, Deb Whitaker and husband Art, Karen Haskins and husband Shawn, Lauren Roche and husband Michael, Diane Zikowitz and husband Andrew; 22 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-granddaughter Kelsea.

Memories, condolences, photos, and videos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at http://www.khrfuneralhomes.com/.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to: Multiple Sclerosis Society, Maine Chapter, 170 US Route One, Suite 200, Falmouth ME 04105.

BRENDA A. GLENDENNING

PALERMO—Brenda Althea (Burnett) Glendenning, 63, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at MaineGeneral Medical Center, in Augusta, following an illness. She was born October 6, 1953, in Augusta, the daughter of David Turner and Althea Jane (Lockhart) Burnett.

Brenda attended schools in Augusta and Hallowell. She attended night classes at Hall-Dale High School where, in a class of one, she earned her high school diploma. She furthered her education and was awarded her CNA. Brenda was employed for 25 years at MaineGeneral Medical Center where she devoted her skills to her patients up to the time of her illness. She was presented with many awards for excellence in nursing while employed by MaineGeneral.

Brenda’s favorite color was yellow which matched her sunny disposition. She loved the outdoors, nature and its creatures. She loved fishing and she would manage to out-fish everyone. Brenda’s favorite place was Pemaquid where she spend carefree days with family. Brenda lived simply knowing that true treasures were held in the heart and not in what was owned.

Brenda was predeceased by her mother, Althea Jane Lockhart Burnett; her first-born infant son Jeremy Burnett; brother David F. Burnett; stepmother Beverly Burnett; brother-in-law Daniel Gagne; and stepbrothers, Dale, Darren and Danny Duncan.

Brenda is survived by her father David Turner Burnett, of Chelsea; her husband, David Glendenning, of Palermo; children, Heath, Heather, Jennifer and Jason Dupont; step-son James Glendenning; several grandchildren; aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews; sisters Linda Peters and husband Rusty, of Whitefield, Patti Burnett, of Hallowell and Diana Bellavance and husband Ronald, of Belgrade Lakes; step-sisters Dawn Fecteau and husband Mark, of Chelsea; Lisa Basinet and husband Jeff, of Somerville.

Memories and condolences may be shared at directcremationofmaine.com.