Obituaries, Week of February 2, 2017

ANN C. HIGGINS

VASSALBORO – Ann Cates Higgins, 80, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at Alfond Center for Health, following a brief illness. She was born in East Vassalboro on November 24, 1936, to Benjamin Harold Cates Sr. and Annabel Ingraham Cates.

Ann was the youngest of the Cates’ 12 children, all of whom were raised on the family farm in East Vassalboro.

Ann attended grade school in East Vassalboro Elementary School. She graduated from the Lincoln School, a Quaker secondary boarding school in Rhode Island. From Lincoln School, she matriculated at Earlham College, a Quaker private college in Richmond, Indiana, where she studies biology with an emphasis on education.

Following her graduation from Earlham College, Ann taught in Bangor, Skowhegan, and Albion. She later worked as the federal postmaser in Smithfield and Vassalboro.

Ann was a longtime member of the Vassalboro Grange and the Vassalboro Historical Society. She was a birthright member of the Vassalboro Friends (Quaker) Meeting in East Vassalboro, where she was the organist for many years. Ann loved music; in addition to playing the organ, she was a talented pianist and accompanist, and provided accompaniment for several musicals, as well as a multitude of soloists. She particularly enjoyed singing barbershop music, and was a member of the Kennebelles, in Waterville, for several decades before the chorus was disbanded. Later she sang with Maine-ly Harmony, in Gardiner.

Ann was predeceased by her parents; husband Guy Higgins; siblings, Maynard Cates, Helen Wyman, Margaret Cates, Effie Cates, George Cates, Benjamin Cates Jr., Marian Murray and June Rodis; sisters-in-law, Coralene Cates and Edna Cates; brothers-in-law, Manson Wyman and Richard Murray; nephew Martin Cates.

She is survived by her son Eric J. Edmondson; daughter Cathy S. Edmondson and partner Regina Blakeslee; brother Herbert Cates, Paul Cates and wife Elisabeth, Carleton Cates and wife Saundra; brothers-in-law Charles Rodis and Kelvin Higgins and wife Joy; stepson, Elwin Higgins; stepdaughter Linda Gervais; 20 nephews, eight nieces and their respective families.

A memorial service will be held at the Vassalboro Friends Meeting on Saturday, March 18, at 2 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Vassalboro Friends Meeting, 48 South Stanley Hill Road, Vassalboro, ME 04989.

JOHN GRARD

WINSLOW – John Grard, 64, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2017, at his home in Florida. John was born on February 20, 1952, and was the only son of the late Fred and Mary (Collins) Grard.

He married the former Cathy Hanscom on August 9, 1975.

John was a graduate of Lawrence High School, in Fairfield, and Maine Maritime Academy, in Castine. He was a major engineer, sailing on the Great Lakes for most of his career. John was a very kind and generous man who loved to garden, hunt and fish. What he loved most was spending time with his grandchildren, Elizabeth and Nicholas.

John is survived by his wife, Cathy; daughter Jennifer and husband Michael; and two grandchildren; two siblings; many cousins.

Memorial donations may be made to Maine P-PODS.org to support Juvenile Diabetes.

LARRY K. OLSEN

JEFFERSON—Larry K. Olsen, 83, of Jefferson, died on Friday, January 20, 2017, in the LincolnHealth-Miles Campus. Larry was born on January 17, 1934, in Berkeley, California, and was the son of the late Alama G. and LaRue (Wallace) Olslen.

Larry proudly served our country for the U.S. Army in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He enlisted in June 1953 and was honorably discharged in May 1955. He then went into the Army Reserves where he served for 12 years. He was a recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Sharpshooter Medal.

He was employed for 11 years as a correctional officer at the Maine State Prison and owned and operated, alongside his wife, Pine Ridge Ceramics for many years. In his spare time he enjoyed watching professional sports and was a voracious reader.

He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth E. (Feyler) Olsen; his parents, Alama G. and LaRue (Wallace) Olsen; and brother Craig Olsen.

He is survived by children, Raymond Olsen, Lura Robinson and husband Amoe, Cheryl Rister, Lori Dodge, Shani Healy and husband Billy, John James, and Robert James; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

To send online condolences, please visit www.hallfuneralhomes.com.

DONNA H. MURCH

WINDSOR – Donna Helen Plaisted Murch, 91, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. She was born on November 21, 1925, to Donald Herbert Plaisted and Ora Diantha Wade Plaisted, in Belfast.

Donna started her school years in Belfast and Skowhegan and from junior high through high school attended Augusta schools, graduating from Cony High School, in Augusta, in 1942. Donna married John Murch in 1946 and raised four children, Jeffrey, Diana, Lisa and Glenna.

When the children were older she started college and earned a teaching degree from the University of Maine at Orono, and graduated in the spring of 1976 alongside her son Jeffrey and now daughter-in-law Claudette. Donna then began her teaching career at the Windsor Elementary School where she was a Title I teacher working with disadvantaged children until she retired in 1988.

Following her retirement, Donna volunteered at what was then Augusta General Hospital and gave tours to school aged children. She worked for two United States census and also did volunteer visits to elderly shut-ins.

She loved the ocean and all things nature and advocated openly to protect the environment. She had a great fondness for animals.

Donna was predeceased by her sister Glenn Plaisted.

Survivors include her children Jeffrey Murch and wife Claudette, from Windsor, Diana Osberg, of Van Nuys, California, Lisa Houllahan and partner Jeffrey Ruder, of Mercer, and Glenna Snively and husband Scott, of Kingston, Washington; grandchildren Garrett Murch, Aubree Murch, Joshua Hayward and wife Nicole, Jennifer Hayward, Johnny Houllahan, Samantha Snively, Braedon Snively and Ian Snively; great-grandchildren Yemaya McLaury, Bradley Hayward, Abigail Hayward.

Memorial donations may be made to the Kennebec Valley Humane Society, 10 Pet Haven Lane, Augusta, Maine 04330, or The Greyhound Clinic, 231 Old Belgrade Rd., Augusta, ME 04330, or the Shriner’s Burn Hospital, c/o Kora Temple, 11 Sabattus St., Lewiston, ME 04340.

ANNETTE J. BOUFARD

SOMERVILLE—Annette J. Bouffard, 86, of the Rockland Road, died Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at Sussman House, in Rockport. She was born in Seekonk, Massachusetts, on July 31, 1930, the daughter of Lorenzo Daneau and Lydia (Pelletier) Daneau.

She was employed as a certified nursing assistant in nursing homes in Massachusetts and Maine for many years.

She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald A. Bouffard, in 2015.

Surviving are two daughters, Christine Gupton, of Somerville, and Marie A. Campbell, of New Hampshire; two sons, Raymond A. Bouffard, of New Hampshire, and Jean A. Bouffard, of Somerville; 10 brothers and sisters in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Florida; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Condolences, photos and memories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

JOSEPHINE E. BUKER

ALBION – Josephine “Jo” Evelyn (Tucker) Buker, 87, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2017. She was born in Abbot on June 15, 1929, the daughter of Percy and Dorothy (Whitney) Tucker.

After 61 years of marriage, Ken died on October 30, 2011.

Jo is survived by a half-brother, Roy Tucker; two half-sisters, Mary Lou Runnion and Cookie Garret; numerous nieces, nephews, and their spouses; sister-in-law, Ruth Buker; two brothers-in-law, Gene Robinson and Joseph “Sonny” Brown.

She was predeceased by two sisters, Doreen Gerry and Mina Lane; all of her husband’s siblings.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 18, at 10 a.m., at the Second Baptist Church, 172 Water Street, Waterville, with Pastor Bill Lawrence officiating.

Interment will be in the spring at the Maine Veteran’s Cemetery, Augusta at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of their choice.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.

WALTER A. WATTS SR.

VASSALBORO – Walter A. Watts Sr., 64, of Vassalboro, died at the VA Maine Healthcare at Togus on Sunday, January 29, 2017, following a long courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Skowhegan on December 3, 1952, the son of James E. Watts and Patricia E. (Bishop) Watts.

His wife T Dale, preceded him in February 2016. He was also predeceased by a sister, Linda.

He is survived by his son Walter A. Watts Jr. and wife Amity, of Brooks; daughter Lindsay L. Watts, of Vassalboro; stepson Ryan Chasse, of Hooksett, New Hampshire; brother Ryan Watts and wife Karen, of Heber, Arizona; sisters Judy Libby and husband Jim, of Skowhegan, Diane Culleton and husband Earl, of Skowhegan, Ruth Cyr and husband David, of Lewiston and Helen Smith, of Tucson, Arizona; three grandsons, Walter A. Watts III, of Brooks, and Miles and Spencer Chasse, of Hooksett, New Hampshire; aunt Dorothy Pinkham, of Waterville, and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a committal service with military honors at noon on June 2, 2017, at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Augusta.

Arrangements were under the direction of Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusts. Condolences, photos and memories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

Memorial donations may be made to Love Without Boundaries, PO Box 1861, Lowell, Arizona 72745, or VA Hospice. Checks may be sent to Hospice Donation, c/o Voluntary Services, VA Maine, 1 VA Center, Augusta, ME 049330. Checks made payable to VA Maine.

ELIZABETH F. COONAN

SOUTH CHINA – Elizabeth Fortin Coonan, 67, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2017, following a courageous and valient fight with cancer. She was born on October 13, 1949, the eldest daughter of Donald and Priscilla (Violette) Fortin, in Waterville.

Betty spent her childhood on the family farm in Winslow and graduated from Winslow High School in 1968. She worked at F. W. Webb/Kennebec Supply for many years. Betty enjoyed gardening and spending her winters in Port Charlotte, Florida, with Mike. She loved spending time with her family, most of all. She was a very hands-on grandmother, seldom missing a big event in her granddaughters’ lives. She would travel the country and Germany to visit and spoil them.

She recently became an Alabama football fan due to her eldest granddaughter.

She is survived by her husband Mike, of South China; daughter Heidi and husband Kendric; granddaughters Alayna and Ansley Robbins, of Arlington, Virginia; her sisters Beverly and Bill Rhoades, Deborah and Rodney Dubois, Theresa and Bob Macklin, and Jennifer and Steve Harrison; brotyhers Donald, of Winslow, and Richard, of Alexandria, Virginia.

She was predeceased by her parents; brother Michael; and godmother Sister Normande Fortin.

An online guestbook may be signed at www.gallantfh.com.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area, 304 Upper Main St., Waterville, ME 04901.

LLOYD A. CORSON

ALBION – Lloyd A. Corson, 82, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, following a period of failing health, at Oak Grove Center, in Waterville. He was born April 26, 1934, in Athens, the son of Ivory and Althea Corson.

On April 18, 1953, he married the former Charlotte Evelyn Dixon. Together they settled in Albion to raise their three children.

Lloyd had many interests that included classic cars, NASCAR, working on local race cars, fishing, hunting, camping, reading the paper, the Boston Red Sox, and followed many other sports, and camp at Lake Moxie. He often could be seen at the local corner store for breakfast and coffee.

He was predeceased by his parent; his wife Charlotte; brothers Reginald and Merton, and sisters Helen and Beatrice.

He is survived by his sons, Michael Corson Sr. and wife Paulette, of Albion, Mark Corson and wife Tera, of Union, daughter Tsmmy Johnson and husband Gene, of Jackson; grandchildren, Michael Corson Jr. and wife Alyssa, of Albion, Wendy Cutting and friend Gabe, of Bangor, Natasha Johnson, of Jackson, Caleb Johnson, of Thorndike and Beth Corson, of Union; great-grandchildren Harleigh, Kaitlin, Nash, Roman, Jillian Alicen, Tylen and Jayden; stepgrandchildren Robert Kanzler, of Freedom, and Robette Bouchard, of Sidney; niece June Dixon; many siters-in-law and brothers-in-law; nieces and nephews.

An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at www.lawrybrothers.com.

OTHERS DEPARTED

MATTHEW J. CAREY, 55, of Belgrade Lakes, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2017, at Gray Birch Rehabilitation and Long Term Care Facility, in Augusta, following a brief illness. Locally, he is survived by sisters, Nancy Cunningham and husband Lee, of Vassalboro, and Susan Inman and companion Paul Jacobs, of Oakland, and brother James Carey and wife Gisele, of Fairfield.

THOMAS F. WHITTAKER SR., 75, ofTroy, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2017, in Waterville. Locally, he is survived by a son, Thomas Whittaker Jr. and wife Anita, of South China.