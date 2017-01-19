Obituaries, Week of January 19, 2017

PAUL LAFRENIERE

ALBION – Paul Lafreniere, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2017, at home.

Paul grew up in New Hampshire and graduated from Manchester High School in 1955.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1962 aboard five aircraft carriers with the 94th Troop Carrier Wing. He then served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1968 as an aircraft electrician and instrument repairman. He worked at Grenier Airfield with the 32nd Carrier Squadron before transferring in 1980 to the Air Force Tracking Station in New Boston, New Hampshire, with the 23D Space Operation Squadron. He became chief electrical system electrician before retiring in 1992. He was proud to have spent 36 years serving his country in both active and civilian duty.

He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman giving him a treasury full of stories. Many good times have been had up to camp and everywhere he went. Paul helped anyone and made friends with all. Everyone who met Paul remembered him.

He is survived by his four children, two daughters and two sons, Cheryl Bumps, of Augusta; Maureen Hockins, of Redding, California; Tom Lafreniere, of Freedom, and Dave Lafreniere, of Albion; two sisters, Irene Couture, of Manchester, New Hampshire, and Louise Olson, of Port Charlotte, North Carolina; two brothers, Andy Lafreniere, of Mulberry, Florida, and Leo Lafreniere, of Green Village, Arizona; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; stepchildren; nieces and nephews; and his partner of ten years, Joyce Turner Creasey, of Albion.

HUBERT M. BROWN

WINSLOW – Hubert M. Brown, 85, of Winslow, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2017, at the Oak Grove Center, Waterville. He was born in Waterville on October 23, 1931, son of Wallace and Harriet (Clark) Brown.

Hubert was employed as a mechanic for Ski-Land Woolen Mill, Clinton, Eastland Woolen Mill, Corinna and Cascade Woolen Mill, Oakland. He served as a military police officer in the United States Army. During his retirement, he was employed as a courier of the Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal.

He loved to motorcycle with his wife, and raised beagles.

Hubert was a member of the American Legion, Skowhegan Elks Lodge, Waterville Motorcycle Club, the Waterville Beagles Club and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was predeceased by his parents; twin sisters, Charlotte and Charlene; brothers, Daniel and Alan Roy; sisters-in-law, Carol Pomerleau and Jane Paquette; and nephew, Kevin Brown.

Hubert is survived by his wife, Mary (Roy) Brown, of Winslow; sister-in-law, Carmen Foster and husband, Preston, of Benton; god-children, Traser Pomerleau, of California, Betty Mills, of Benton; grandson, Leigh Mills; family member, Johnna Bowen; nieces, Ruth Brown, Stephanie Leonard and husband Chris.

CALVIN POULIN

WINSLOW – Calvin A. Poulin, Sr., 90, also known to many family and friends as “Al”, “Junior”, or “Pap­py” to his military friends, passed away, Friday, January 6, 2017, following a battle with Multiple Myeloma. He was born on February 6, 1926, in Waterville, the son of Alfred and Geneva (Marden) Poulin.

He was educated in Waterville schools and, following his father’s death, Calvin went to work to help support the family. While working at the Diamond Match Mill, in Oakland, he met the love of his life, Rita Bisson. They were married in June of 1948 at Notre Dame Church, in Waterville. He also worked at the Lockwood-Dutchess Textile Mill, in Waterville, until he joined the United States Air Force in 1951.

Calvin was a veteran who proudly served his country during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He served from 1951-1972, retiring as a master sergeant, after 21 years of service. During his service Calvin was a classroom instructor of electronics for 17 years, a flight line supervisor and was assigned to the Atomic Energy Commission. Rita and Calvin traveled and lived on 14 different bases in the United States, where they made many lifelong friends and have wonderful memories. Calvin also traveled to serve in Guam and Thailand. He earned a Commendation Medal in 1972 for his service during the Vietnam War.

While stationed in Arkansas they were blessed with their only child, Calvin. He brought so much joy into their lives. Calvin Jr., traveled with them until 1972 when they returned to settle in Winslow.

Calvin continued to work once settling back in Winslow as a supervisor at Harris Bakery. He drove for Purolator Courier and South End filling station for several years, before officially retiring in 1987. He enjoyed traveling the country in retirement and visiting with family and friends. He enjoyed tinkering in his workshop, working in the yard, gardening, fishing and spending time with his favorite dog, Benji.

Calvin is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rita; one son Calvin and wife Jeannie and granddaughters, Autumn Poulin and Ciera Poulin; his sister, Theresa Carter; his brothers: James Poulin, Raymond Poulin and many nieces and nephews.

Calvin was predeceased by his parents; his sisters: Mary “Lucille” McCommic, Christine Steeves, Bernadine Varney, Lorraine Violette, Gloria Bolduc, and his brother Franklin “George” Poulin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 21, at 11 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 26 Monument Street, in Winslow. Burial will be in the spring at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta. Please visit www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com to share condolences, memories and tributes with his family.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity Calvin always supported: Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090-6231. Checks should be made payable to: Smile Train.

MARILYN J. SPAULDING

FAIRFIELD – Marilyn J. (Quimby) Spaulding, 78, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2017, at her home. She was born Decem­ber 4, 1938, in Madison, the daughter of Alston B. And Dorothy I. (Lindsey) Quimby.

On April 12, 1969, she married Loyal L. Spaulding at Pleasant Street Methodist Church. She was employed for 20 years as a cook for the nuns at Mount Merici Convent, in Waterville, and later, owned and operated Marilyn’s Restaurant, in Waterville, for 10 years. She was a member of the Pleasant Street Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Loyal L. Spaulding, of Fairfield; two sons, Terry Lee Spaulding and wife Susan, of Las Vegas, Nevada, and David Glenn Spaulding and wife Kelly, of Waterville; two daughters, Lisa Dawn Dugal and husband Will, of Winslow, and Kelly Jean Spaulding, of Fairfield; siblings, Roberta F Dickenson, of Fairfield Center, Alston B. Quimby, of Madison, Mildred L. Blackwell, of Ohio, Philip Brooks, of Fairfield, Wanda L. Ethridge, of Solon; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Extended family members Nancy and John Wood of South Carolina and Donald and Vinita Martin of Alexandria, Virginia.

She was predeceased by her son, Scott P. Spaulding, mother, Dorothy (Quimby) Brooks, father, Alston B. Quimby Sr.

Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society Waterville Area, 100 Webb Road, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.

BURTON E. LUDWIG JR.

WASHINGTON––Burton “Sonny” E. Ludwig, Jr., 80, of Washington, died on Monday, January 9, 2017, at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, in Lewiston. Sonny was born on December 23, 1936, in Washington, to Burton Earl Ludwig, Sr., and Veda Brooks Ludwig.

Sonny attended local schools and graduated from Union High School.

Sonny worked several jobs over the years: he owned and operated a general store in South Liberty, worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and Bath Iron Works and was also a car salesman. He also raised Christmas trees and sold them every year, from 1971 until the present, in Salem, Massachusetts. He also owned and operated his own stone quarry. Sonny was very athletic even in his later years.

Sonny was a member of the South Liberty Baptist Church.

Sonny was predeceased by his parents; and his eight siblings.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Barbara Sukeforth Ludwig, of Washington; seven children, Melanie Ludwig, of Gorham, Deborah Ludwig Powell, of Pinehurst, North Carolina, Dale Ludwig, of Florida, Sonya Browder and husband Matthew, of Kingsport, Tennessee, Amanda Williams, of Lynchburg, Virginia, Natalia Ludwig, of Washington, and Burton Ludwig, III, of Washington; and nine grandchildren.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.hallfuneralhomes.com.

WILLIAM E. ELIAS

FAIRFIELD––William Edward Elias, 58, died at home on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. He was born in Waterville on January 31, 1958, the son of Edward and Mary Elias.

He graduated from Lawrence High School, in Fairfield, and the University of South Florida, in Tampa, with a major in geography.

For the next 20 years William worked as an on-air meteorologist in Florida, at the Weather Channel, in Atlanta, for ABC News, in Philadelphia, and NBC News, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He won two regional Emmy awards while working in Philadelphia. William was a member of the National Weather Association, and he was certified by the American Meteorological Association

In later years, William worked as a certified personal trainer in Miami. While in Miami, he ran the voting polls in South Beach for many years.

About two years ago, he returned to Fairfield to care for his elderly mother, Mary.

He was predeceased by his father Edward.

William is survived by his 96-year-old mother Mary; his sister Shirley Elias Ezzy and husband, George, of Augusta, and her children, Paul Ezzy, of Boston, Massachusetts, Jennifer and husband Kevin Charette, of Manchester, and Julie and husband Jeremy Payne, of Manchester and their children, Katie, Emily, and Ashley; he is also survived by his sister Lana MacKnight and husband Steve, of Vero Beach, Florida.

An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at www.lawrybrothers.com.

STARK B. SHOREY

WINSLOW––Stark B. “Acey” Shorey, 72, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, following his battle with cancer. He was born in Waterville on December 28, 1944, to Stark Shorey Sr. and Donna Shorey.

He graduated from Lawrence High School, in Fairfield, and went on to the Ironworkers Apprenticeship, in Portland. He was an ironworker until 1984 when he was hurt on the job.

He met the love of his life, Linda, in 1965. On June 17, 1967, they were married and they would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this year.

Ace and his father owned race horses and he took care of all their needs. He loved going to Florida in the winters and Linda would join him, as well as his father and sister, Judy. He had plans for every day, seven days a week.

He loved his daughter, Michelle, and his grandchildren, more than words could say. Next came Misty his best friend. He took her everywhere with him. She was Papa’s girl. He loved nature, animals, the VFW’s and had a lot of good friends there, and also taking the grandchildren and Misty to Danny’s Pond if they wanted to go.

He was predeceased by his father, Stark Shorey Sr.; mother Donna Shorey; sister Sally Michaud; and grandmother Lena Shorey.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Shorey; daughter Michelle Johnson; and grandchildren, Adrian, Jaida and Asia; daughter Laurie and grandchildren Hanna, Sara and Nicky; sister Judy Duphiney, of Fairfield; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Services, Skowhegan.

Donations may be sent to help with the funeral costs to: Linda Shorey, 4 Stuart St., Winslow ME 04901.

KEVIN B. DAVIS

AUGUSTA – Kevin Bruce Davis, 53, passed away on Saturday, Decem­ber 17, 2016, at his home. He was born on Decem­ber 28, 1962.

Kevin was an ordained minister and a master MOPAR mechanic.

Locally, he is survived by Marie Turberville, and daughter Crystal Davis and her partner Glen Jacobs; children Monica Brunner, Angela Bailey and Dillon Estes; grandchildren, Katy, Jesse, Mary Jane, Devon, Glen, Ethan, Phoenix and Delila; twin brother Keith, brothers Kyle Davis, Ron Buchana Jr.; father Bernard Davis, several aunts, uncles and cousins; and best friends, Arthur, Barry and Rachel.

OTHERS DEPARTED

ROLAND GREENLEAF, 75, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2017, following an extended illness. Locally, he is survived by siblings Rick Greenleaf and wife Shelley, and Debbie Williams and husband Guy Sr., all of Rome, and Terry Greenleaf and companion, of Oakland.

DAVID V. CURTIS, 67, of Gardiner, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 9, 2017, at his home. Locally, he is survived by a son, David D. Curtis and wife Kelly, of Windsor, and grandson Tyler Curtis, of Windsor.

LUCILLE I. BEANE, 92, of Augusta, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2017. Locally, she is survived by a son, Jon Beane, of Augusta, and a granddaughter, Rechelle Ventimiglia, of Oakland.