Obituaries, Week of July 6, 2017

LESTER B DAVIS

Lester B Davis, 89, of Palermo, died on Monday, May 29, 2017, at Maine Veterans Home, in Augusta. He was born in Washington, D.C., on April 6, 1928, the son of Lester and Neva Davis.

Lester served in the U.S. Army. He married the former Dorothy Eleanor Deyoe on June 5, 1949.

Lester’s work history included: Treasurer for the City of College Park, Maryland; Metropolitan Life Insurance, in Wilton, and Augusta; and Lester B Davis Tax and Business Services, in Palermo.

Lester served as a volunteer with the Boys Club in College Park and as a Boy Scout leader for Troop #222, in Palermo. He was the announcer for the wrestling and basketball teams at Erskine Academy, in South China, for 30 years. He was recently honored for this accomplishment. Lester had a particular fondness for the staff and students at Erskine Academy. He was also interested in researching family genealogy.

In October 2016, he traveled to Washington, D.C. with the Honor Flight for veterans. It was a very memorable experience for him.

He was predeceased by his wife, Eleanor.

He is survived by his six children: Bonnie Davis; Cheryl Jones and husband David, Glen Davis and partner Pat Belanger, Kathy Cheeseman and husband David, Sandra Randall and fiancé Sam Grenier, and James Davis and wife Karen; 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

FREDERICK M. STEEVES

VASSALBORO – Frederick “Fred” Maynard Steeves, 79, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2017, at the Maine Veteran’s Hospice Center, in Augusta. He was born May 30, 1938, in Rockland, the son of Charles Steven Steeves and Edna (Lathrop) Steeves.

He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the US Air Force until his honorable discharge. He also trained with the Marine Corps.

On March 14, 1986, he married the former Nancy Hastings, in Seward, Alaska. In his younger days, he worked for a fire truck production company and in the chicken industry. He also was a fisherman in New Bedford. After moving to Seward, Alaska, in 1965, he owned his own marine welding business. He was also a fisherman, trapper, bear guide, and bus driver.

Fred was a member of the Centerpoint Community Church, Lions International, the American Legion, and Pioneers of Alaska. He enjoyed hunting, photography, flower gardening, and gold panning.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Nancy (Hastings) Steeves, of Vassalboro; children, Alan Steeves, Bobby Raynes, Mark Steeves and wife Jeanmarie, Trilby Post, Noreen Skillman and husband Dan, Jay Sturm, and Joe Sturm; three sisters, Ruth Kyte , Pricilla Lundevahl, and Alaide Hopper and husband James; two brothers, Wayne Steeves and wife Carla, and Leslie Steeves; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, a grandchild, several sisters, brothers, nephews, and nieces.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Memorial donations may be made to Temple Academy, 60 West River Road, Waterville, ME 04901.

PATRICIA A. COLE

FAIRFIELD – Patricia A. Cole, 70, passed away Friday, June 9, 2017, at MaineGeneral Medical Center, in Augusta. She was born September 1, 1946, in Fairfield, the daughter of William and Ethelyn B. (Short) Fagan.

On June 12, 1982, she married Gerald A. Cole, in Fairfield. She owned and operated Center General Store, in Fairfield Center, for 13 years. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, crocheting, word puzzles, and spending time with family.

Patricia is survived by her son, Ken Cutler and companion Michelle Holmes, of Fairfield; daughter, Sue Sirois and husband Jason, of Sidney; grandchildren, Sydnee Cutler, of Benton, Karlee Cutler, of Benton, Jake Cutler and companion Jen Curtis, of Waterville, Christopher Longley, of Sidney, Lindsey Sirois, of Sidney, Kaitlyn Longley and companion Dylan Tillson, of Sidney; great-grandchildren, Kaedon, Madi, William, and Lillian.

She was predeceased by her husband Gerald Cole in 2012.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Memorial donations may be made to Humane Society Waterville Area, 100 Webb Road, Waterville, Maine 04901.

SARAH A. CUNNINGHAM

WINDSOR–Sarah Ann Cunningham, 69, of Choate Road, passed away on Thursday June 22, 2017, following her courageous battle from cancer. She was born in the home of her parent’s doctor, in Vassalboro, the daughter of Floyd and Clara Randall Brann.

She attended Windsor schools graduating from Erskine Academy, in South China, class of 1965.

She waitressed for a while for Glendon Casey. Sarah was a stay home mom raising her own children as well as several other children from Windsor. She worked as an Ed Tech at the Windsor Elementary School for several years.

Sarah also worked for the Town of Windsor for 16-1/2 years where she received her certification for town clerk. She would be the first town clerk in Windsor to be certified and she is also the only town clerk to receive her lifetime certification. In 2004 Sarah received the Rookie of the Year Award from the Maine Town and City Clerks Association.

Following her retirement, Sarah and her husband became members of the Windsor Historical Society as well the Young at Heart Senior Citizens Club.

Sarah and her husband were lifetime members of the North Windsor Baptist Church where she served as a Deacon and sang in the church choir. She also served as church treasurer and custodian at the church for many years.

She will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and community member who will be greatly missed. She touched everyone in a special way with her contagious smile.

She was predeceased by her brother Mickey Randell.

Sarah leaves her husband of 51 years, Roger Cunningham, of Windsor; two sons, Kevin Cunningham and his wife Tracy, of South China, and Jason Cunningham and wife Lin, of Azusa, California; a daughter, Amanda Roddy and husband Tom, of Palermo; a sister, Wendy Brann, of Augusta. Sarah is also survived by four grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to North Windsor Baptist Church, 955 Ridge Road, Windsor, ME 04363, or to the Maine Cancer Foundation, 170 US Rt#1, Suite 250, Falmouth, ME 04105.

OTHERS DEPARTED

SHIRLEY A. DAMREN, 91, of Belgrade, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2017, at Lakewood Continuing Care Center, in Waterville. Locally, she is survived by son Peter Damren and wife Karen, of Belgrade, and daughters Mary Hammond and husband Donald, of Belgrade, and Patricia Brown and husband Roger, of Oakland.