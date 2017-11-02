Obituaries, Week of November 2, 2017

MADOLYN V. TABER

PAHRUMP, NEVADA – Madolyn V. Taber 95, passed away Sunday, October 8, 2017, at her home in Pahrump, Nevada. She was born April 28, 1922, in Augusta.

Madolyn was a member of the Order of Eastern Star for 77 years. She was a Past Matron of Lily of the Valley Chapter #157, in Weeks Mills, and Stardust Chapter #32, in Pahrump, Nevada. She was also a member of Daughters of the Nile, El Giza Temple No. 139, of Las Vegas, Nevada. Madolyn was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth of 57 years, son Fredrick Pierce, father and mother Orrin & Mildred True, sister Barbara Tabb and brother Philip True. Madolyn leaves behind a son, Scott (Debra) Taber, daughters Debby (Thomas) Moore and Barbara (Shawn) Carter; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. An Eastern Star funeral service was held on October 21, 2017, at the Pahrump Masonic Lodge. Services will also be held in South China at a later date.

LEROY G. ADAMS

WINSLOW – Leroy G. Adams, 87, of Winslow, passed away Tuesday October 24, 2017, at his home. Leroy and his twin sister, Evelyn, were born to Gardner Leroy and Anna Lenard Adams February 15, 1930, in Hartland.

He started his lifelong baking career at Harris Bakery, in Waterville, at 15. For 35 years he worked at and eventually owned McDonald’s Bakery, in Gardiner.

In 1949 he met Lorraine Giroux. They married in 1951, had five children and enjoyed over 66 years of their lives together.

Leroy was a serious gardener, in fact “Gardner” was his middle name. He had lots of interests including camping and fishing but was happiest whenever surrounded by his family. Forever an optimist, one of his famous quotes was “if I was doing any better I’d be worried.”

He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Hallowell, for over 50 years and later a member of the Corpus Christi Parish, in Waterville, and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Leroy is survived by his wife Lorraine; his sons David and his wife Leisa, of Avon, John and his wife Aimee, of Norridgewock, daughters Barbara and husband Alfred, of Litchfield, Susan and her companion Vaughan, of Northport; 15 grandchildren; and a growing number of great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his daughter Catherine.

Memorial donations may be made to the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care, 361 Belgrade Rd., Augusta, ME 04330.

KIM STARR MAIN

CHINA – Kim Starr Main, 54, died on Thursday, October 26, 2017, at Maine Medical Center, in Portland. She was born November 29, 1962, the daughter of Barbara Maschino and Everett Main Sr.

Kim’s was a good friend to all and was very loving and accepting of others. She had a deep faith in God. Kim was an excellent cook and loved cooking for her kids and grandkids (especially the family recipe of spaghetti and meatballs).

Over the years Kim enjoyed playing bingo with her mother, family and friends. Kim was a shining star, sharing her light and love generously with all who crossed her path. She was particularly fond of Tobey Keith and his music. Kim worked as a CRMA for many years. She genuinely loved and cared for everyone she worked with. Patients often asked for her specifically to care for them.

Kim was predeceased by her father Everett P. Main Sr.

She is survived by her children, Brandy Dickens and finance Stephen Lewis, of Belgrade, Alex Soucy and wife Christina Soucy, of China, Justin Main and finance Carissa Bergeron, of Kennebunkport; her mother, Barbara Maschino, and stepfather Richard Maschino, of Pittston; siblings, Everett (Butch) Main, Jr., of Bath, Cindy Lyford, of Augusta, Auta Main and wife Marianne Roth, of Gardiner, Randall Main and wife Louise Lamarque Main, of Pittston, Melody Main and wife Brenda Greczkowski Adler, of Hallowell, Kevin Main and wife Judy Wilson Main, of Topsham, Tina Dewsnap and husband Arthur (Rusty) Dewsnap III, of Dresden and Kim Abbott and husband David Abbott, of Gardiner. Kim is also, survived by seven grandchildren.

The family has designated the American Cancer Society for memorial contributions.