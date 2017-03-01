http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg 0 0 Website Editor http://townline.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/TownLineBanner.jpg Website Editor2017-03-01 19:47:082017-03-01 19:47:08Oliveira earns fall honors at Roger Williams University
Oliveira earns fall honors at Roger Williams University
Michael Oliveira, a resident of Waterville, has been named to the Fall 2016 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island.
