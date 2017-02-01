REVIEW POTPOURRI: Orchestra leader: Billy Vaughn; Country artist: Chuck Reed; Recording artist: Tony Martin

by Peter Cates

Billy Vaughn

Melodies of Love

Dot DLP-109, 10-inch, mono LP, recorded 1955.

As a name in the annals for easy listening from 1955 to 1969, Billy Vaughn (1919 – 1991) was a very successful arranger, orchestra leader and multi-instrumentalist, his saxophoning most memorable on such mega-hits as Sail Along Silvery Moon. Melodies of Love consists of eight tunes celebrating the subject, including his hit cover of Wayne King’s 1940 blockbuster, Melody of Love. The program is a pleasant one, enhanced by what would become the frequent trademark of two saxes in so many of the later records. Also, his background support for most of singer Pat Boone’s 45s, starting in 1956, contributed so much to their sales.

A copy of this original LP is listed, as of January 11, 2017, on Ebay for $13.

Chuck Reed

Cry Like a Baby; I’m Gonna Get Some Sleep Tonight

Mercury 70527, 10-inch vinylite 78, recorded approx.

1954 or ’55.

Chuck Reed had a recording career mainly centered between 1954 and the mid ‘60s, generally getting some traction, as far as minimal charting and TV appearances, in 1957. The above record combines rural country with white rhythm and blues and is a nice example of the genre. Unfortunately, it has been out of print for decades – found my copy at a junk shop.

Tony Martin

One for My Baby

RCA Victor LPM 3136, 10-inch vinyl LP, recorded early ‘50s.

Tony Martin (1913-2012) had one of the top two or three baritone voices singing during the ‘40s – ‘50s pop era and achieved a huge success in film, radio, TV and records, through which I have a sizable number and first got to know his expressive vibrance and warmth as a singer, particularly of romantic ballads.

Harold Arlen (1905-1986) affixed his name to over 500 songs but was most likely best known for his score for the Wizard of Oz. The above LP contains eight of his classic selections: One for my Baby; Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea; Come Rain or Come Shine; I’ve Got the World on a String; Stormy Weather; It’s Only a Paper Moon; Let’s Fall in Love; and Get Happy. And Martin gives Arlen his total all, but this LP has been deleted for decades.