PAL hoops champions

This group of third and fourth graders won the PAL Hoops Classic at Lawrence High School recently. From left to right, Kylie Delile, Haylie Woods, Lilly Gray, Madisyn Niles, Makenzie McAvoy, Layla Dubois and Riley Paquet. The team is coached by Rob Gray and Olivia Gray.
Photo by Central Maine Photography

