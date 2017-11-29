‘Parade of Lights’ kicks off Christmas season

Santa and Mrs. Claus were welcomed in Waterville on November 24 to kick off the Christmas season.

Young elves participate in the annual parade.

Some young elves wave at the crowd.

All photos by Mark Huard

