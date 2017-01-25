Part-time curator sought by Vassalboro Historical Society

This position requires experience in grant writing, and membership development and/or volunteer recruitment and supervision. In addition the curator will:

be responsible for accessioning, storing and displaying of Museum holdings, including documents, photographs, books & three dimensional objects.

Provide advice to Building and Grounds Director regarding storage and display needs.

Carry out research requested by individuals who contact the museum.

Using Past Perfect museum software, enter description and photos (if available) of all accessioned items and backup software regularly.

Direct volunteers in a variety of tasks including cleaning, accessioning, etc.

Work with the President and the Board of Directors to continue maintenance and development of the Society and its programs

If you are interested please contact Jan Clowes, VHS President by e-mail at vhspresident@hotmail.com or by leaving a message at the museum at 207-923-3505.